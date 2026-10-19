If the Blue Jays Want to Return to the Postseason, This Has to Change

The Toronto Blue Jays didn't anticipate sitting on the couch once the postseason began. Fresh off an unforgettable run to the World Series, expectations were high for the Blue Jays.

Instead, Toronto was eliminated from the playoffs in a wide-open American League. The Blue Jays had an opportunity to control their postseason aspirations, but failed to seize it.

They watched three of their American League East rivals play into October. The Tampa Bay Rays are a win away from a World Series berth. If Toronto wants to return to the playoffs, one thing has to change.

Finding an Offensive Identity

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays were one of the worst offenses in the league in 2026. They scored the fewest runs (648), hit the fewest home runs (152), and walked the second-fewest times (459).

The offense lacked a clear identity without Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contributions. Injuries also factored into Toronto's offensive struggles. Alejandro Kirk missed time early in the season, while Addison Barger and Anthony Santander were out for the entire year.

The Blue Jays outscored everybody in 2025. They got runners on base, hit well in key situations, and drove them in. That philosophy was missing this year, and it has to change if Toronto is going to be a postseason contender.

Three teams remain in the playoffs, and each has an established offensive identity. The Brewers have a playoff-leading .343 on-base percentage and are excellent situational hitters. The Rays don't slug, but they steal bases and make defenses work. The Guardians hit for power and get on base at a high rate.

The Blue Jays missed those key components this season. The pitching staff and bullpen can perform at a high level, but they mean nothing if the offense can't generate run support. General manager Ross Atkins has to identify offensive reinforcements in the free-agent market.

Sure, Santander and Barger's return will provide a lift, but they can't be the only solution. Plenty of free-agent outfielders can raise the offense's ceiling, whether it's Seiya Suzuki, Randy Arozarena, or someone else.

Toronto's starting pitching is talented. Atkins could add another pitcher to reinforce its depth, but it's talented enough at the top to win playoff games. The Blue Jays have one of the league's best closers, Louis Varland. Five Gold Glove nominations highlighted Toronto's incredible defense.

Next season's outlook will likely be determined by the offense. If they improve, the Blue Jays could return to the playoffs.