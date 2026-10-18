Blue Jays Emerge as Intriguing Fit for Mariners All-Star Randy Arozarena

The Toronto Blue Jays need to prioritize offense this offseason, and they may be able to snag a gem in Randy Arozarena.

The opportunity could present itself depending on what the Seattle Mariners decide to do.

Two-time All-Star outfielder Arozarena is approaching free agency. There is some speculation starting to swirl that his time in Seattle is nearing an end.

For Toronto, this could be a perfect opportunity to address a roster weakness.

Previous reports have linked the Blue Jays as a potential destination for Arozarena should he become available, now more recent reports say that he seems to have some interest in thinking Toronto is attractive as well.

The Jays Journal stated that Arozarena would prefer to return to the East Coast. Because he maintains a home in Tampa, joining a team that conducts spring training in Florida would also be attractive. The Blue Jays are a match in both categories.

The Toronto-based team trains in Dunedin, Florida, and has a dire need for a hitter who can provide some power back to the lineup.

Arozarena Could Solve Some of Blue Jays Problems

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most glaring weaknesses of the Blue Jays in the 2026 campaign was their lack of offense.

It was literally terrible. They finished last in Major League Baseball with 648 runs scored and 152 home runs. This wasn’t just a decline from 2025, it was more like they fell off a cliff.

Aroarena enjoyed one of the most productive seasons of his career.

At 31 years old, he hit .281 with 26 home runs, had 79 RBI and recorded an .865 OPS across 154 games for Seattle. He was also a threat on the bases. He stole 26 bases, which displayed speed that Toronto lacked.

Comparing him to all qualified Blue Jays hitters for 2026, and he would have led the team with his .381 OBP.

That kind of stat line has to look attractive to Toronto. They need more than just another home-run threat. Arozarena can reach base, create opportunities on the bases and has history of producing in the American League East with his time with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Competition for Arozarena

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This won’t be a simple deal.

Arozarena’s contract earned him $15.65 million in 2026 and he should be expected to pursue a long-term contract worth at least $20 million annually.

Seattle could, of course, extend him a qualifying offer. I would expect them to, honestly. This will give them draft-pick compensation if he rejects it and then goes on to sign elsewhere.

The Blue Jays won’t be the only team pursuing Arozarena if he in fact does become available.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox could also make sense as destinations and would fit Arozarena’s reported preferences.

With George Springer’s expiring six-year, $150 million contract, the Blue Jays should have some flexibility to make a move with Arozarena if the opportunity arises.

Toronto Could Be Ideal

Toronto Blue Jays executive vice president and general manager Ross Atkins Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

General manager Ross Atkins has already noted that the team needs to make significant offensive additions.

They can’t continue to rely on veterans who are expected to contribute but haven’t. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a disappointing season, and his power was nowhere to be found. Arozarena won’t solve that entire problem, but he could be a step toward a more balanced lineup and take some of the expectation off of Guerrero Jr.

So far, there is no indication that Toronto has started to negotiate with Arozarena. Seattle could still retain him.

However, he does fit a need and it sounds like the Blue Jays check some boxes for Arozarena as well.