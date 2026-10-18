Blue Jays Emerge as Intriguing Fit for Mariners All-Star Randy Arozarena
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The Toronto Blue Jays need to prioritize offense this offseason, and they may be able to snag a gem in Randy Arozarena.
The opportunity could present itself depending on what the Seattle Mariners decide to do.
Two-time All-Star outfielder Arozarena is approaching free agency. There is some speculation starting to swirl that his time in Seattle is nearing an end.
For Toronto, this could be a perfect opportunity to address a roster weakness.
Previous reports have linked the Blue Jays as a potential destination for Arozarena should he become available, now more recent reports say that he seems to have some interest in thinking Toronto is attractive as well.
The Jays Journal stated that Arozarena would prefer to return to the East Coast. Because he maintains a home in Tampa, joining a team that conducts spring training in Florida would also be attractive. The Blue Jays are a match in both categories.
The Toronto-based team trains in Dunedin, Florida, and has a dire need for a hitter who can provide some power back to the lineup.
Arozarena Could Solve Some of Blue Jays Problems
One of the most glaring weaknesses of the Blue Jays in the 2026 campaign was their lack of offense.
It was literally terrible. They finished last in Major League Baseball with 648 runs scored and 152 home runs. This wasn’t just a decline from 2025, it was more like they fell off a cliff.
Aroarena enjoyed one of the most productive seasons of his career.
At 31 years old, he hit .281 with 26 home runs, had 79 RBI and recorded an .865 OPS across 154 games for Seattle. He was also a threat on the bases. He stole 26 bases, which displayed speed that Toronto lacked.
Comparing him to all qualified Blue Jays hitters for 2026, and he would have led the team with his .381 OBP.
That kind of stat line has to look attractive to Toronto. They need more than just another home-run threat. Arozarena can reach base, create opportunities on the bases and has history of producing in the American League East with his time with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Competition for Arozarena
This won’t be a simple deal.
Arozarena’s contract earned him $15.65 million in 2026 and he should be expected to pursue a long-term contract worth at least $20 million annually.
Seattle could, of course, extend him a qualifying offer. I would expect them to, honestly. This will give them draft-pick compensation if he rejects it and then goes on to sign elsewhere.
The Blue Jays won’t be the only team pursuing Arozarena if he in fact does become available.
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox could also make sense as destinations and would fit Arozarena’s reported preferences.
With George Springer’s expiring six-year, $150 million contract, the Blue Jays should have some flexibility to make a move with Arozarena if the opportunity arises.
Toronto Could Be Ideal
General manager Ross Atkins has already noted that the team needs to make significant offensive additions.
They can’t continue to rely on veterans who are expected to contribute but haven’t. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a disappointing season, and his power was nowhere to be found. Arozarena won’t solve that entire problem, but he could be a step toward a more balanced lineup and take some of the expectation off of Guerrero Jr.
So far, there is no indication that Toronto has started to negotiate with Arozarena. Seattle could still retain him.
However, he does fit a need and it sounds like the Blue Jays check some boxes for Arozarena as well.
Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, and WNBA. Laura covers the Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com