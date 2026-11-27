Amidst a flurry of early activity in the starting pitching free agent market, the Toronto Blue Jays made their first big move of the offseason on Tuesday. The team agreed to terms with Japanese flamethrower Kaima Taira on a five-year, $80 million contract to join a starting staff that already includes Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano and Trey Yesavage.

Now, the areas of focus for the Blue Jays' front office have reportedly shifted, and understandably so. With needs across the roster and with other top free agent pitchers off the market, it makes sense that the club is now reportedly pursuing reliever Adrian Morejon and, as Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (subscription required) notes, still view the offense as the top offseason priority.

There is, however, still room for Toronto to add more starting pitching to the fold. The organization has already demonstrated its willingness to throw money around, as evidenced by their reported $420 million offer to Tarik Skubal before he opted to join the New York Mets. Other targets, like Freddy Peralta ($125 million) and Trevor Rogers ($120 million), ultimately got more money than the $80 million the Blue Jays paid Taira.

Those savings could ultimately be reallocated elsewhere, but it's still hard to look at the current rotation as a finished product right now.

Blue Jays Rotation Could Still Use More Depth

Newly signed Detroit Tigers pitcher Kevin Gausman (center) is off the board, but Cody Ponce (left) and Dylan Cease (right) should still factor into the Toronto Blue Jays' 2027 rotation. Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As it stands now, Cease, Soriano, Yesavage and Taira are expected to comprise the top four of Toronto's 2027 rotation. The No. 5 slot could be filled by any one of a number of candidates under contract, including Spencer Miles, Spencer Arrighetti, injury returnees Cody Ponce and Bowden Francis, or Jose Berrios, once he returns from Tommy John surgery.

Those are all viable options, albeit none are without questions. Adding Miles to the rotation would be a big bet on a pitcher who had a strong but somewhat surprising 2026 campaign. Arrighetti did little to build much trust in a rough seven-game post-trade stint with the Blue Jays last season. And who knows what Ponce, Francis or Berrios may offer as they return to the mound. Even among the established top-four, Yesavage's health remains a question mark and it's tough to anticipate what Taira will bring.

Even with Toronto active in conversations to address other parts of the roster, they should at least keep an eye on the starting pitching free agent and trade markets. In terms of remaining free agents, Michael King is the lone remaining headline name available. But a slew of secondary options remain, including Casey Mize, Nick Martinez, Foster Griffin and Canadians Michael Soroka and Nick Pivetta. Heck, maybe one more year with Max Scherzer or a reunion with Chris Bassitt is in order.

From a trade standpoint, Logan Webb and Drew Rasmussen rank as potential home run options to build a top-tier rotation (albeit at a significant cost), but Reid Detmers, Mackenzie Gore and Mitch Keller would also strengthen the pitching corps.

As the focus in Toronto shifts towards Morejon and, perhaps, the Seiya Suzuki and/or Randy Arozarena sweepstakes, it would be prudent of GM Ross Atkins to check back in on the starting pitching market to see if there's another deal to be had. After all, you can never have too much pitching.