Blue Jays Injury Updates: Kirk on Schedule, No Berrios Yet, Outfielders Inch Closer

If there is one word to recap the Toronto Blue Jays '26 season at this point, it is without a doubt injuries. Injuries have dismantled the pitching staff, specifically the starting rotation, and taken key position players out of the lineup.

So, looking at the ballclub's under .500 record is disappointing, but impressive as they have not found themselves in a hole that the team can't dig out of when the dreaded injured list isn't so full and there are finally some positive notes regarding IL.

George Springer is back after missing the month of April with a fractured toe. Rising ace Trey Yesavage made his first start of '26, 5+ scoreless innings, after dealing with shoulder impingement. Alejandro Kirk is right on schedule for his inevitable return Addison Barger is days from playing against the Jays. José Berríos has made starts in Triple-A, just isn't quite ready to rejoin the rotation. Nathan Lukes officially started his rehab process.

Alejandro Kirk (thumb) has resumed throwing at Blue Jays player development complex in Dunedin



First step of many as he works his way back from thumb surgery — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) April 30, 2026

Both Springer and Yesavage being back with the team is a weight off John Schneider's shoulders as he tries to manage his team back to the World Series. If/when the Jays are back firing on all cylinders, they will be neck and neck with the rest of them.

Kirk Right Where He Needs to Be

Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) celebrates hitting a home run against the Athletics during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

After fracturing his left thumb a mere week into the season, the Jays lost their 2x All-Star, Silver Slugger, veteran catcher, which was a big blow. Kirk underwent surgery a handful of days after he was placed on the injured list with the hope that he would only be down six weeks.

Kirk is keeping up that pace as his rehab has officially progressed to throwing. A monumental step for him and his team. His next step will be catching and hitting, exactly where he needs to be at this point.

Barger Should Return Next

May 3 will be a rehab assigned for the outfielder as he is going to suit up for Single-A Dunedin with the hope that he will only need a few games. If all goes well, he could rejoin the roster for the team's homestand which begins on May 8 against the Los Angeles Angels.

Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger (47) hits a double against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Rate Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Berríos Not Quite Ready

Everyone was optimistic that another arm was rejoining the starting rotation, but a rocky start in his latest Triple-A Buffalo assignment (five earned runs, two homers, two walks, and 70 pitches in four innings) deemed him not ready.

Berrios will now be throwing a bullpen today in Triple-A before the front office decides on whether his next start will be in the minors or the majors.

The Blue Jays are inching closer and closer to being healthy. When that happens, everybody will be on notice. For now, they will keep their heads above water.