Blue Jays Could Get A Big Boost From Several Injury Returns in May

The old adage that "April showers bring May flowers" could not be a more fitting metaphor for the Toronto Blue Jays. The first full month of the 2026 MLB season brought numerous injury setbacks for the club, resulting in a slow start that, at one point, saw them lose 13 of their first 20 games.

Suddenly, momentum seems to be changing. Those early obstacles for the Blue Jays have given way to a 7-3 record over their past 10 games. Perhaps even more importantly, the injured list has gotten smaller thanks to the returns of Trey Yesavage and George Springer. Yesavage made his 2026 debut by throwing 5.1 scoreless innings on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, while Springer delivered a pinch hit RBI single in his first game back on Wednesday after suffering a broken big toe.

Toronto remains (for now) mired in fourth place in the AL East and still hasn't returned to .500 on the season, but signs of optimism surrounding the reigning American League champions are unmistakable. And as we reach a new month on the baseball calendar, it appears that more cause for optimism is on its way.

Yesavage and Springer have made their way back from injury, and more Blue Jays stand to follow. In fact, the club could get as many as six regulars back before the start of June. Let's look at who might be on their way back and what their return could mean as the season marches along.

José Berríos (Elbow)

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Already bolstered with Yesavage's return from a shoulder injury, Toronto's rotation is expected to get another shot in the arm as soon as Monday with José Berríos rejoining the big club. The 31-year-old has now made three rehab starts across two levels (Single-A Dunedin and Triple A-Buffalo). They haven't gone particularly well (10 earned runs and 13 hits in 10.1 innings), but his reports of feeling good physically are encouraging.

While Yesavage quickly found a slot in the rotation, Berríos' place isn't as secure. His last start for the Blue Jays came back in mid-September, before he lost his rotation spot and then completely missed the team's playoff push. With Patrick Corbin and Eric Lauer performing well at the back of the rotation, the two-time All-Star will need to earn his way back into the fold.

Addison Barger

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Addison Barger is surely eager to put April behind him, after mustering just one hit over his first 23 plate appearances of the season before being placed on the injured list with a left ankle injury. The good news is that he is set to start running the bases once again, with an eye towards a rehab assignment once he returns to full strength. The question, however, is whether he can also return to his 2025 level of production.

Alejandro Kirk (Thumb)

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Tyler Heineman and Brandon Valenzuela have had their moments while backstopping Toronto in recent weeks, but the reality is that the catcher position has seen a marked drop-off since Alejandro Kirk was sidelined due to thumb surgery.

Luckily, a return is on the horizon for Kirk. The 27-year-old Mexico native was given a six-week return timeline upon first fracturing his thumb against the Chicago White Sox on April 3. That means that a Blue Jays' return could be forthcoming by mid- to late-May.

Yimi García (Elbow)

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yimi Garcia | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

It isn't just Toronto's starting pitching ranks that could get some help in the coming weeks. Yimi García hasn't seen game action at the big league level since July 2 last year, but he may finally be ready to return from right elbow surgery as he ramps up bullpen sessions.

García's return would provide Blue Jays manager John Schneider with another weapon amidst an evolving relief corps that, for now, is anchored by Louis Varland at closer. Having a trusted, veteran arm with high leverage experience back on the mound is good news for Schneider, but even better news for other members of Toronto's over-taxed bullpen, who have thrown 131.2 innings thus far (fifth-most in baseball).

Max Scherzer (Forearm/Ankle) & Shane Bieber (Elbow)

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays' two former Cy Young winners get shared billing here, as their return timetables remain somewhat unclear. Max Scherzer recently went on the injured list with forearm and ankle issues suffered as part of a bumpy start to the 2026 season (1-3, 9.64 ERA through five starts). Meanwhile, Shane Bieber endured another injury setback but is still hopeful of a late May return.

While both men currently carry injured list stints that put them in position to be back by the end of May, age and injury history matter here. Scherzer is 41 and has made just 31 total starts over the past three seasons, while Bieber continues to deal with complications related to his return from 2024 Tommy John surgery. Toronto will take every precaution necessary with each pitcher, especially considering their rotation once again looks formidable.

No, the Blue Jays won't remain injury-free for the next 132 games - more bumps in the road are surely coming. However, with the team playing better and key 2025 contributors returning to the fold, it's a pretty good time to look ahead to the hope and optimism that May brings.