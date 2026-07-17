Blue Jays’ Released 2027 Schedule Has No Shortage of Big Matchups

The MLB schedule for the 2027 season came out on Thursday, and that means the Toronto Blue Jays revealed their entire slate for next year. The question remains: will the season actually happen and start on time?

The upcoming offseason will be key in deciding that. The current labor deal between MLB and the Players' Association will expire on Dec. 1 and there looks to be difficulty working together on a new deal for the season to start. As of this moment, next season's schedule has been all planned out, and the Blue Jays' 2027 slate is filled with big-time series.

If the 2027 season starts on time, it looks like the Blue Jays have quite the schedule.

A Must Watch Blue Jays Schedule

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) is relieved by managerJohn Schneider. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto is scheduled to open up its season on March 25th in a three-game series against its big division rival, the New York Yankees, at Yankee Stadium. The following weekend is the home opener on April 2nd against the Seattle Mariners, a rematch of the 2025 ALCS. That is also a three-game series.

The Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox seven times in April, four of them at home in Rogers Centre. The first half of June features five games against the Philadelphia Phillies, both home and away.

The end of June wraps up with an almost two-week homestand against almost all the California teams. Three games against the San Francisco Giants, three against the San Diego Padres, before facing the Los Angeles Dodgers to close out June and start July.

The stretch during July and August features a home series against the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox. The end of the schedule in September looks quite brutal at the moment. It starts with a homestand that wraps up against the Houston Astros before travelling out to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers in the 2025 World Series rematch from Sept. 13-15.

PRESENTING: Our 2027 Regular Season Schedule! pic.twitter.com/pFRu2ivJEx — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 16, 2026

That road trip continues with a three-game series at the Mariners and the final homestand against the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays from Sept. 21-26. While filled with the typical AL East games and some familiar opponents, the timing of many of these high-profile series comes at critical parts of the schedule.

The start and finish for the current 2027 schedule will be quite important.

The Blue Jays first need to get through the rest of the 2026 schedule and figure out their potential push to the postseason before worrying about 2027. This would be a very early start to the season on March 25, but it may not even happen.