Blue Jays Lineup Won't Include Vladimir Guerrero Jr. For Yankees Finale

Remember when the Toronto Blue Jays were a .500 baseball team? It wasn't that long ago.

Back on May 29, the Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles, 6-5, to get to 29-29 for the season. Since then, the Blue Jays are 5-8, including Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the New York Yankees.

The Blue Jays and Yankees play their series finale on Sunday at Rogers Center with a game time of 1:37 p.m. Here is Toronto’s lineup.

Toronto Blue Jays Lineup for June 14, 2026

DH George Springer

CF Nathan Lukes (L)

C Alejandro Kirk

RF Yohendrick Piñango (L)

3B Kazuma Okamoto

Jesús Sánchez (L)

SS Ernie Clement

2B Davis Schneider

1B Charles McAdoo

LHP Patrick Corbin

Most notably, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will sit for the second straight day. He was held out of the lineup for Saturday’s game due to back tightness. The hope was that he would play on Sunday. The Blue Jays have a day off on Monday, so sitting him on Sunday gives the slugger three days off before his next potential game.

Infielder Andrés Giménez was also pulled from the lineup for left wrist soreness, per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (subscription required).

The Blue Jays will hand the baseball to their lefty, Patrick Corbin, who is 2-3 with a 4.55 ERA in 12 starts. He's been a solid investment for Toronto since he was signed after the season began. He’s able to take the ball every fifth day and usually gives the Blue Jays five innings as they try to work out the remaining injuries in their rotation.

Corbin faced the Yankees on May 18 as he took a no-decision. He threw four innings, giving up six hits and three earned runs as he struck out three and walked three.

The Yankees will start right-hander Will Warren, who has been terrific this year. He is 7-1 with a 3.41 ERA in 13 starts. He faced Toronto on May 19 in New York, where he claimed the victory after going five innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs. He struck out three and walked one.

After Sunday's game with New York, the Blue Jays get a day off for travel as they head to Boston for a three-game series with the Red Sox that starts on Tuesday. Following that, they head to Chicago on Friday to face the Cubs in a three-game interleague series.

The following week, Toronto returns home to the Rogers Centre for a 10-game homestand that takes the Blue Jays all the way to Canada Day. The Blue Jays will host Houston from June 22-24, followed by the Texas Rangers from June 25-28 and then the New York Mets from June 29-July 1.

The Blue Jays then spend the rest of the first half of the season on the road from July 3-12 with a trip on the West Coast to face the Seattle Mariners, the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres.