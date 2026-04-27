Kazuma Okamoto Has the Toronto Blue Jays Dugout Buzzing with New Trend

The Toronto Blue Jays' season didn't get off to the start that the reigning American League champions had hoped, but that doesn't mean that there isn't fight. Now on a two-game winning streak and playing to a 5-5 record over their last 10, the Blue Jays are starting to find their mojo.

Pitching may be semi-inconsistent, and sometimes the offense isn't as effective as fans know it can be, but that's why you play 162 games. Toronto could have taken the slow start personally and wallowed, but positive vibes still surround them as April nears its end.

One of the biggest contributors to team morale has been international free agent signing, third baseman Kazuma Okamoto. Getting comfortable with his new team, the Blue Jays have banded together to ensure he feels that he is an important teammate. And it all started in the dugout.

Okamoto's Gratitude Circle Leading to Success

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7) celebrates hitting a home run. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Starting back when the Blue Jays took on the Los Angeles Angels, Okamoto, along with his translator Yusuke Oshima, All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Eloy Jimenez, have begun a gratitude circle, sharing what they are grateful for before the game.

Over time, Okamot's circle has only grown, as other members of the roster join the circle before game time. After each person is finished speaking, they all bow, making this Okamoto's handshake type connection with his teammates.

Kazuma Okamoto has started the trend of hosting a gratitude circle in the dugout before every game 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DMt8lTyRLm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 26, 2026

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that the more that they (the roster) can do things like this with him, it's really good for him, according to Sportsnet on X (formerly Twitter), which broke down the new trend originally.

Okamoto has gotten out of the gates slowly himself, hitting just .229 at the plate, but he does have five home runs and 11 RBIs. Striking out has been his weakness so far, but as he adjusts to MLB players on the mound, he will only find more success.

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7) sets to throw to second base from his knees. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

In his last seven games, Okamoto has hit three home runs, has driven in six RBIs, and has walked five times compared to seven strikeouts. Additionally, he's hit .350 at the plate with a .480 OBP, a .850 SLG, and an OPS of 1.330. Yeah, productivity at its finest.

As Okamoto gets more comfortable in the locker room with his teammates and finds his groove in the batter's box, the Blue Jays' third baseman shouldn't hold the team back. Bonding going into the summer is exactly what the doctor ordered for this franchise, looking to get back to the top of the AL East.