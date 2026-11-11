Blue Jays Lock In Four Players With Official 2027 Contract Moves

The Toronto Blue Jays went from representing the American League in the 2025 World Series, forcing the Los Angeles Dodgers all the way to Game 7, to missing the playoffs and finishing last in the AL East division with a 79-83 record.

This offseason, it's crucial that the organization's front office takes the necessary risks while maintaining the core they've developed and built around that got them to the postseason last season after all. While fans wait for Major League signings, the franchise has announced four Minor League signings this offseason.

Signed: OF Victor Arias

Announced by the franchise, outfielder Victor Arias has returned to the franchise for another season on a minor-league contract and an invite to spring training. Arias played in 87 games at the Double-A level in 2026, hitting .226 with 10 home runs and 43 RBIs.

Arias needs to improve his plate discipline next season, striking out 83 times in 327 at-bats. Still young, 23, Arias needs to use this opportunity to his advantage, which could result in a late-season call-up. Currently, Arias is ranked as Toronto's 24th-best prospect and holds an MLB ETA of 2027, according to MLB.com.

Signed: RHP Lazaro Estrada

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Lazaro Estrada (60) throws a pitch at Citizens Bank Park. Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Appearing in 10 games with the Blue Jays between last year and the year prior, Toronto is re-signing right-handed pitcher Lazaro Estrada to a minor league contract this offseason. He will also get an invite to spring training.

Estrada's opportunity to become a piece of the Blue Jays' bullpen is slipping away. Turning 28 in April of 2027, Estrada needs to view this opportunity as his last. In the MLB, he holds a 6.64 ERA in 20.1 innings, but in the minor leagues, he has a 3.86 ERA in 467 innings. The potential is there; now he needs to pounce on the opportunity.

Signed: OF Rudy Martin Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Rudy Martin Jr. (1) stands during the national anthems before a game. Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having made his MLB debut this season in September, the soon-to-be 31-year-old outfielder Rudy Martin Jr. has returned to the franchise. Martin Jr. has shown he has the talent at the Triple-A level, enough to earn a nod to the majors, but can he get back to the show in 2027?

With George Springer off the books and the Blue Jays needing some extra outfield depth, this spring training invite could be enough to land Rudy at least a chance of making the opening day roster.

Signed: RHP Josh Stephan

One pitcher the Blue Jays aren't ready to give up on yet, who has been signed to a minor-league contract for 2027 with an invite to spring training, is right-handed pitcher Josh Stephan. Stephan struggled in 2026 at the Triple-A level, posting a 5.77 ERA in 28 games, 26 of which he started.

Acquired from the Texas Rangers in exchange for LHP Adam Macko at the MLB Trade Deadline, Toronto will look to do all it can to find a way to make Stephan a dangerous piece of the bullpen, perhaps sliding into the rotation for some starts. But first, he needs to prove he's capable of a call-up.