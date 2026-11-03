This Power-Hitting Free Agent Could Fill a Void for the Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays could use all of the offensive help they can get. Imagine telling someone that a year ago, the Blue Jays were one of the best offensive teams in the league in 2025.

Toronto will likely see George Springer on a new team next season, which leaves a void at designated hitter. The Blue Jays desperately need a new power hitter in the lineup for 2027.

One player recently entered free agency and could answer some of those questions.

Is Joc Pederson the Answer?

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pederson recently declined his end of an $18.5 million option with the Texas Rangers. Pederson will likely want a new multi-year deal as he enters free agency.

On the one hand, Pederson would help the Blue Jays in the power-hitting department. Last season, Pederson hit 26 home runs and drove in 54 runs. His RBI total is surprisingly low, but Pederson was the Rangers' leadoff hitter and rarely had players on base when he was at the plate.

Pederson's 26 long balls would've finished second for Toronto last season. He excels at two things: hitting for power and hitting well against right-handed pitching. Pederson's average exit velocity (92.1) and hard-hit percentage (50.9) ranked in the 91st and 93rd percentiles, according to Baseball Savant.

Against right-handed pitching, Pederson had a .338 on-base percentage. He's dependable against righties and could be the Blue Jays' go-to DH.

However, the Blue Jays should exercise caution because of Pederson's flaws. He turns 35 in April, so Toronto should offer a two-year deal. Pederson is also unplayable in the field and against left-handed pitching. Last year, he had 31 at-bats against lefties and struck out 14 times.

While Pederson could answer the Blue Jays' home run woes, John Schneider would have to platoon at DH. However, Toronto hit the fewest home runs in the league last season (152). It can't be picky when it comes to external help.

Sure, they could get some internal improvement from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Anthony Santander, but they could also address this need in free agency. Toronto had interest in Pederson in 2024 before he signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks. That interest could resurface in the coming weeks.

Clearly, the power remains. Pederson was a lone bright spot in a disappointing Rangers lineup. Signing Pederson comes with a few risks, but if the Blue Jays want offensive help, there are few free-agent power hitters like Pederson.