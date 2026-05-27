Blue Jays Make Three Impactful Roster Moves Before Marlins Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to take another series at home before hitting the road Wednesday night to travel to Baltimore to take on the Orioles. First things first, they need to handle business with the Miami Marlins, needing one win for a series victory.

Ahead of the game, Toronto announced a handful of roster moves that impact the series finale with Miami, the state of pitching depth at Triple-A, and an announcement everyone will freak out about but really isn't all too bad.

3 Roster Moves Made

A general view of the Toronto Blue Jays logo during Opening Day before a game. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

As made official by the team's X account (formerly Twitter), the Blue Jays have called up reliever Austin Voth to the Major League roster. To make room for Voth, Toronto will send down right-handed pitcher Tanner Andrews to Triple-A.

Alejandro Kirk was moved to the 60-Day IL, but is still expected to make his return sometime in June, as the 60-Day IL movement is to clear up some roster space for the other transactions. His timeline is still the same, so Blue Jays fans can take a deep breath because it sounds way worse than it actually is.

Voth will be active for the series finale against Miami, meaning that John Schneider could go to him at some point out of the bullpen. In one game with Toronto this season, Voth pitched in 2.2 innings and holds a 3.38 ERA with one strikeout and a WHIP of 1.50

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Austin Voth selected to the MLB roster and will be active for today’s game



🔹 RHP Tanner Andrews optioned to Triple-A



🔹 C Alejandro Kirk transferred to the 60-day IL pic.twitter.com/Y6jEX2rHnH — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 27, 2026

Lowering his WHIP shouldn't be an issue, as he only walked one batter in his short appearance with the franchise. Andrews, on the other hand, will travel back down to Triple-A and will likely still be in the rotation of players to be called up at some point in 2026.

Before getting sent down, Andrews pitched in two games for Toronto, earning three innings of work, allowing just one hit and walking two batters with one strikeout mixed in as well.

The Blue Jays need some roster moves like this to be mainstays on the MLB roster to help get them out of their below .500 rut. Entering the series finale, Toronto sits 26-29, 9.5 games out of first place in the AL East, which is currently being held down by the Tampa Bay Rays.

For an American League that has performed lackluster this season, the Blue Jays still have a path to get themselves into playing meaningful baseball down the stretch of the season, something they hope these roster moves will help them achieve.