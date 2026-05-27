Who Blue Jays Entrust Series Finale Victory With Headlined by Vladdy’s Return

To say the series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins has been one of major highs and lows, for both squads, would be quite the understatement.

The Blue Jays practically handed the Marlins the series opener with a handful of defensive blunders, but they bounced back with a home run derby of their own on Tuesday to even things up without their 2x Silver Slugging first baseman.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was smoked by a pitch on Sunday, and though an IL stint wasn't needed with negative X-Rays to his elbow, he didn't come out of the dugout for either of the first two games. But, for the finale, he is back.

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a single in the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Vladdy was taking swings before and during Tuesday's game, which brought a sigh of relief to, well, everyone in the organization.

It even appeared that he was willing to go into the game after Lenyn Sosa was drilled by Sandy Alcantara during the sixth inning, but Sosa stayed in, which meant Guerrero Jr. was able to rest another full day.

Apparently, that made all of the difference.

Jays Starters in Game 3

Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement (22) receives the home run jacket from first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at the Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

All of the momentum is in Toronto's favor right now, even if they are still far from healthy. Their veteran ace is on the hill, Kevin Gausman, and the offense finally showed some slugging power in the team's 8-1 victory over Miami.

RF Nathan Lukes 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. CF Daulton Varsho DH Jesus Sanchez 3B Kazuma Okamoto LF Yohendrick Pinango 2B Ernie Clement SS Andres Gimenez C Tyler Heineman

Without George Springer, Sanchez steps in as the designated hitter, and catcher Brandon Valenzuela also has the day off.

Plenty of Highlights in Game 2

It was a slugfest at Rogers Centre, which started when Ernie Clement got it going in the second inning for his third homer in nine games, second of this series. Then, a pair of outfielders kept the merriment going when the sixth rolled around.

Blue Jays left fielder Yohendrick Pinango (24) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Yohendrick Pinango launched a 400-foot bomb deep into center for his second long ball of the season. Then, Jesus Sanchez put the game out of reach with a two-out grand slam- the first of his career.

The Jays are trying to get out of Toronto with a W before a four-game division rival series against the Baltimore Orioles. Road woes are getting less and less for the Blue Jays as the year goes on, and a kick start into this O's matchup would do a whole lot of good.