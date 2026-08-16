Blue Jays Star Dylan Cease Joins Rare Company With Latest Milestone

The Toronto Blue Jays knew they were getting one of the best strikeout pitchers in the league when they signed Dylan Cease last offseason.

He didn’t let them down and he continues to show just how elite he is.

Cease recorded his 200th strikeout of the 2026 season on Sunday when he faced off against the New York Yankees. He crossed the milestone while facing Trent Grisham of the New York Yankees.

The accomplishment marks his sixth consecutive season in which Cease has recorded at least 200 strikeouts. Max Scherzer reached 200 in eight consecutive seasons from 2012 to 2019.

Chris Sale has seven seasons to his name with 200+ strikeouts. He did it from 2013 through 2019.

For a Blue Jays team that made a massive investment in Cease, his first season in Toronto has proven why the organization put so much confidence in him and wanted him at the beginning of their rotation.

Cease’s Strikeout Consistency

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been plenty of changes around Cease over the last six seasons.

He has changed uniforms twice. The results he gets on the mound have changed from year to year. He’s pitched in both leagues and called three different organizations home: the Chicago White Sox, the San Diego Padres, and the Toronto Blue Jays.

What hasn’t changed? His strikeout ability.

Year Strikeouts 2021 226 2022 227 2023 214 2024 224 2025 215

This is just one of the reasons the Blue Jays were willing to commit to a seven-year $210 million contract when Cease was in free agency.

Toronto bet on the fact that Cease could and would have another great season and continue to produce remarkable skill.

Blue Jays Witnessing Cease At Best

It didn’t take long for Cease to prove his worth in Toronto.

In his debut with the team, he struck out 12 hitters. That was a record for the organization for a pitcher in his first appearance.

It didn’t stop there, either. Cease is leading the American League in strikeouts and strikeouts per nine innings.

It was no surprise that Cease got the call to be the starter in the All-Star game for the American League.

Cease Is Building a Rare Legacy

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reaching 200 strikeouts once is an accomplishment. Doing it six times in a row is elite.

The ability to continue missing bats becomes increasingly difficult the more familiar batters become with a pitcher’s choices.

Durability and consistency, along with the ability and willingness to change things up, are required to keep getting strikeouts at this level. Cease has demonstrated he can do all of these things across multiple teams and seasons.

Cease has plenty left to accomplish in Toronto and he has already become one of the centerpieces for the Blue Jays. He is a stable presence for this team in the future.

His 200th strikeout is just another reminder of why the Blue Jays bet on him.