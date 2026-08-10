Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Sends Clear Message Ahead of Pivotal Red Sox Series

After taking two out of three over the weekend against the Philadelphia Phillies to wrap up a road trip, the Toronto Blue Jays return home for what is the biggest home stand of the 2026 season. The Blue Jays are 3.5 games behind the final American League wild-card spot. It is a pivotal stretch, to say the least.

Toronto will begin a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox, the hottest team in MLB. Since July 1, the Red Sox have gone from the basement of the American League standings to the second AL wild-card spot. They begin a stretch of 13 straight division games. After Boston visits, the New York Yankees visit before a six-game road trip to play the Tampa Bay Rays and Yankees.

It's safe to say that this 13-game stretch will determine Toronto's postseason fate. After a 7-6 loss to the Phillies in 12 innings on Sunday afternoon, manager John Schneider had a message for his team ahead of what is a season-defining stretch.

Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Drops Message Ahead of Red Sox Series

John Schneider | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nine months ago, the Blue Jays were 90 feet away from winning the World Series in Game 7 at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Instead, they endured heartbreak in losing the game in extra innings.

Toronto entered the 2026 season with visions of changing the ending this fall, but unless a torrid stretch begins this week, they are trending toward being on the outside looking in come October. Schneider is excited and backing his players ahead of this upcoming stretch.

“There's nothing better than that, when you're getting into the dog days of August and down the stretch, there's nothing better than meaningful baseball,” Schneider said, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. “If we can have the mentality, the intensity and the cohesiveness, everyone doing their part, I'll take my chances with these guys. You never know when a team kind of finds itself and turns the corner a little bit.”

The Blue Jays were 4-3 on their seven-game trip that had a makeup game against the Chicago Cubs and was sandwiched between series wins over the Houston Astros and Phillies. Going 4-3 over seven-game stretches the rest of the season won't be enough to jump six teams for the final AL postseason berth.

Catching the Red Sox is a dream at this point. It isn't going to happen. Even jumping six teams feels like a dream at this point as well. However, all teams are looking for this time of the year is a chance and a chance is what Toronto is getting beginning on Monday night at Rogers Centre against Boston.

If the Red Sox can rip off a 15-game winning streak, anything is possible for the Blue Jays. Schneider and his guys get their chance now.