Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage Forced off Mound Mid-Start With Injury vs. Astros

The Toronto Blue Jays have been absolutely dismantled this season by injuries, especially their starting rotation, and it keeps getting worse.

Right now, the Jays are facing off with the Houston Astros in an American League duel down in Houston, and they placed one of their best on the mound, Trey Yesavage. Yesavage had already spent significant time on the injured list this season and missed the first month, but had finally started to settle in.

Unfortunately, Yesavage wasn't able to make it into the third inning as something happened when he was warming up to get going. It was clear as day to see his knee buckle out from under him, and there was hope it was just a weird occurence. Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, the Blue Jays said Yesavage left the game with left knee discomfort.

Trey Yesavage Leaves Game

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yesavage threw another pitch right after, and it looked much better, but something was still not quite right, so the training staff, as well as skipper John Schneider and Alejandro Kirk, jogged out to the mound to speak with the young superstar.

There isn't much word at this point, but Yesavage was forced out of the game with this new issue after he had a pair of scoreless innings against one of the best all-around offenses in baseball. Yesavage was replaced with Chad Dallas, and ideally he will only be out for Tuesday night's action and not face another stint on the dreaded IL.

Going into Tuesday night's action, the Blue Jays find themselves four games back of the final wild card spot with a whole lot of baseball left to play on the year, but this series with the Astros is a big one and will be a tough one to win, so it is a shame that Yesavage is unable to finish the game that he had started quite nicely.



After giving up a leadoff walk to Jeremy Pena, Yesavage locked in Tuesday evening. He retired six in a row before he was forced out of his start and was really getting on a roll. Yesavage had really found the zone as he and Alejandro Kirk were executing the Blue Jays' game plan perfectly.



The Jays stole game one of this series 3-1, led by a really nice rebound start from Shane Bieber, who was a measly out away from a quality start after not getting out of the first inning in his last outing. He held the Astros to one run in 5.2 innings, and the bullpen held them scoreless the rest of the way.

With Yesavage out of this one, it is now a bullpen game, and Toronto will need the same outing against a red-hot Astros ballclub if they want to win this series on the road.