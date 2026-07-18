3 Most Important Series on Blue Jays Schedule After All-Star Break

The Toronto Blue Jays didn't get out to the best start after the All-Star break with a 12-4 defeat at home to the Chicago White Sox, but still face a critical stretch run of the season to somehow turn the season around and make a push for the postseason.

Even currently in last place in the AL East, the last Wild Card spot remains a tight race and is still within reach for the Blue Jays if they are able to go on a winning streak. That's why it's so important for Toronto to win its division matchups and games against opponents in the AL.

There are a few specific series coming up for the Blue Jays that will be massive for their playoff chances and need to be won.

Blue Jays Vs Red Sox: Aug 10-13

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays are now chasing the Boston Red Sox in both the division and Wild Card standings and this four-game series in Rogers Centre in the second week of August could have huge implications for the standings.

The Red Sox suddenly cannot be stopped and are on a heater, having won 11 games in a row. Their last loss came on July 1. Toronto had been ahead of Boston for a while, but that has completely flipped. The Red Sox have now reached .500 and the Blue Jays are 3.5 games behind them at the moment.

The Blue Jays travel to Fenway Park to face the Red Sox later this month from July 24-26, and that will be important as well. If Toronto can win that four-game series in August, that could be all the team needs to eventually go over them in the standings.

Blue Jays At Astros: Aug 3-5

The three-game series coming up on the road against the Houston Astros is also very important to any Wild Card hopes. The Astros right now are just slightly ahead of the Blue Jays in terms of record and for the last postseason spot, and both teams are on the outside looking in.

Houston will know how important this series is, and the Blue Jays must show up to improve their chances. The Astros have already won the first three-game series in Toronto which happened back in late June, and it was a disastrous blown lead in the second game of the series that really hurt the Blue Jays. Toronto must take at least two out of three, if not sweep for maximum benefit.

Blue Jays vs Mariners: Aug 28-30

This rematch of the 2025 ALCS will be quite important for both teams as well. The Seattle Mariners are within grasping distance of the final Wild Card spot at the moment and are another team that the Blue Jays will need to surpass at some point.

The two teams just faced each other in early July in Seattle with the Mariners taking two out of the three. The Blue Jays also got shutout twice. This time, it's in Toronto and it happens when there's one month left in the season. A must-win series over the Mariners awaits.