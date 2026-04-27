Blue Jays May Have Found Solution to Closer Woes

Closing out games in the ninth inning has been a whirlwind of emotions for the Toronto Blue Jays. They've been granted 13 save opportunities this season, and have only cashed in on six of them. It's one of the reasons the Blue Jays find themselves three games below .500.

Jeff Hoffman was given the closer role to start the season, but struggled in the early going. Some nights, his stuff looked good, but after back-to-back blown saves capped by a grand slam against the Arizona Diamondbacks, a change was needed.

At the moment, it appears that manager John Schneider has made the right move as Toronto has won two consecutive series.

Louis Varland Closed Out Two Consecutive Games

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Louis Varland delivers a pitch. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

On Friday, Schneider decided to have a closer by committee, but Louis Varland appears to be the favorite moving forward. Saturday presented the first save opportunity with this new change. After a strong start from Kevin Gausman, Mason Fluharty and Tyler Rogers recorded four outs and didn't allow a hit.

Varland entered the ninth inning with a 5-2 lead. He ran into trouble, allowing a run on three hits, but ultimately sealed the deal with back-to-back strikeouts. Sunday had a similar situation, but it was Rogers who pitched the seventh, and Hoffman came on in the eighth and received a lot of support from the Toronto faithful.

He threw a scoreless inning, and Varland recorded his second consecutive save with ease. The 28-year-old reliever stepped up when his team needed him.

John Schneider Gives Varland High Praise

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Schneider said about Varland, "[Varland] is a different guy when he's on the mound than he is in the clubhouse. He's as high energy as he can get coming in. He's pretty calm on the mound and pretty calm after."

Varland has been a stellar option in the bullpen. He's made 14 appearances and has posted a 0.64 ERA with 23 strikeouts and just four walks. His high-velocity fastball and deadly curveball are ideal for a closer. He should have the opportunity to close out games moving forward.

Rogers has been just as dependable this season. He hasn't allowed a hit in five straight relief appearances, but he doesn't have a closer arsenal. Rogers is better suited to pitch the seventh and eighth innings as a setup guy who pitches to contact.

However, Hoffman's outing on Sunday can't be overlooked. Yes, it's only one appearance, but he desperately needed that after the tough start to the year. He may not be the closer for the time being, but if he can find his stuff again, the Blue Jays could have an outstanding bullpen.