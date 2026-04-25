Blue Jays Receive Massive Boost as Star Pitcher Returns to Starting Rotation

The Toronto Blue Jays could use any positive injury updates that they can get. Before the season began, the pitching staff was dealt several injury blows, and lately, the position players have been dealt the same fate. Outfielder Nathan Lukes was the latest to hit the injured list with left hamstring discomfort.

However, the Blue Jays have some good news. Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, starting pitcher Trey Yesavage will be activated off the injured list on Tuesday and will make his 2026 debut against the Boston Red Sox.

Yesavage had been dealing with a right shoulder impingement, but he's been ramping up in the minor leagues.

Trey Yesavage's Return is Huge for Starting Rotation

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage works out for spring training practice. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Yesavage made his fourth and final rehab start. He threw 2.1 innings and allowed two earned runs with two strikeouts. It was unclear if he needed one more start, but Toronto determined that he was ready to return.

Per Matheson, manager John Schneider said, "We're making sure that once we hit 'go', we don't hit pause. He checked all of the boxes that we had hoped for. I wasn't really looking at results, more looking at his stuff and the plan we had laid out since Spring Training. Getting him here with a little adrenaline and getting him going will be a good thing for him and a good thing for us."

Yesavage became a postseason hero, as he quickly burst onto the scene at just 22 years old. He'll be an excellent third option behind Dylan Cease and Kevin Gausman. However, expect the Blue Jays to remain cautious with their young pitcher.

Blue Jays Are Changing Up the Starting Rotation

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Patrick Corbin throws. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Matheson is also reporting that Toronto will be moving around the starting rotation upon Yesavage's return. The Blue Jays will be flipping Cease and Patrick Corbin based on their workloads the last time out. Corbin will start on Sunday, Cease on Monday, and Yesavage on Tuesday.

The odd man out of the starting rotation will be Eric Lauer. He is no stranger to the bullpen, as he made 13 relief appearances last season. Lauer has made public comments about his desire to be a starter. Recently, he voiced his displeasure with following an opener. Lauer said, "To be real blunt, I hate it. I can't stand it..."

Schneider emphasized that Lauer will still pitch meaningful innings and have an important role on the pitching staff. The next step is to get other pitchers back in the fold.

According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, José Berríos will make a rehab start in Triple-A on Tuesday, and Shane Bieber will need around a month to build up in rehab games.