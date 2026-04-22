Blue Jays Must Make Tough Decision Upon Trey Yesavage's Return

The Toronto Blue Jays have been dealing with the injury bug to start the 2026 season. They currently have four starting pitchers on the injured list, including Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber, José Berríos, and Cody Ponce. Yesavage appears the closest to a return as he rehabs a right shoulder impingement.

On Tuesday, the righty made his fourth rehab start. He only threw 2.1 innings and allowed two hits, two earned runs, four walks, and two strikeouts. His velocity reached 96 mph, but he struggled with command in the third inning.

It's unclear if he'll need one more minor league start before making his season debut.

Regardless, Yesavage's return will be a welcome one, as Toronto could use any reinforcements possible. However, manager John Schneider will have a tough decision to make soon.

One Starting Pitcher Will Get Left Out of the Rotation

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Patrick Corbin throws. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Currently, the starting rotation consists of Dylan Cease, Kevin Gausman, Max Scherzer, Eric Lauer, and Patrick Corbin. Once Yesavage returns, it'll likely be either Lauer or Corbin who moves to the bullpen.

Corbin signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Toronto at the beginning of the month to bring rotational depth. Across three starts, the veteran has posted a 3.68 ERA with 12 strikeouts and four walks. He was impressive in the Blue Jays' win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits over five innings of work.

Schneider liked what he saw from Corbin on Tuesday.

Per Courtney Hollmon of MLB.com, he said, "I thought he pitched really well...I thought that his last two outings are exactly what we're looking for out of him." Corbin has traditionally been a starter throughout his career, so moving him to a long-relief role may take some adjusting. At the very least, he's earned a spot on this pitching staff.

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider stands in the dugout. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lauer has experience pitching out of the bullpen. Last season, he made 15 starts and 13 relief appearances and was an important piece of the pitching staff. In spring training, Lauer made it clear that he wanted to be a starter, and he got his wish. The results have been mixed, but he's been susceptible to the long ball, allowing four home runs this season.

After a terrific first start, Lauer has walked nine batters and struck out seven this month. So, a bullpen role may be better suited for the 30-year-old moving forward. The season is young, but the Blue Jays are taking on a lot of injuries and trying to stay afloat. Maybe Yesavage's presence will be the spark this team needs to turn things around.