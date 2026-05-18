Blue Jays Notes: Huge Pitching Moves as Offense Breaks Out of Slump

This was a big weekend for the Toronto Blue Jays, and it isn't simply because the team found a series road win against the Detroit Tigers, but also because of what happened specifically for a handful of individuals.

Starting pitcher Keving Gausman bounced back from a not-so great start to secure the series Struggling pitcher Eric Lauer was dealt to the reigning world champs Daulton Varsho's hot streak continued with another walk-off hit in an extra-inning duel Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finally broke his hitless streak

Clearly, quite a lot happened, and a lot more than what a box score is going to tell, especially for Lauer, who was designated for assignment not too long ago. Even though he was a steady arm in 2025, his 2026 struggles landed him on the chopping block.

OFFICIAL: We've traded LHP Eric Lauer and cash considerations to the Dodgers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/OzUZGrUIIs — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 17, 2026

So, while his now former teammates were still playing in Game 3 at Comerica Park, the news broke that he was going to be a part of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization for either cash or a player to be named later.

It is somewhat disheartening to see a player who meant so much to the team's best season in 30-plus years going this way, but such is baseball, and the Jays have to win games to get out of the hole they have dug themselves into.

Lauer has cost them too many times this season, and while that is a hard pill to swallow, there was plenty of positives to get behind by the time Sunday came to a close.

Gausman Shines Against Tigers

The Jays' ace started 2026 about as hot as a pitcher could have with back-to-back double-digit strikeout outings, which cooled off, but he was continuing to keep runs off the board. However, he faced the Tampa Bay Rays in both of his last two starts, and they had his number.

Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Both of those resulted in L's for Toronto after Gausman allowed nine runs on 16 hits, not ideal. But he wasn't rattled at any point against the commanding offense that Detroit has and Gausman proved that a bad couple of starts doesn't define a season.

Gausman went six scoreless outings without a walk, which eventually led to a 4-1 Game 3 victory and series win.

Offensive Rhythm for Varsho and Guerrero Jr.

Everybody in baseball knew of the drought that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was in going into the finale at Comerica Park Sunday, a stat that is better skipped over entirely, as he was hitless for too long, but nobody can say that anymore.

Vladdy was hitting as the designated hitter in the No. 2 spot, not his normal spot, but manager John Schneider wanted to mix things up for him, and boy did it work as Guerrero smoked a ball over the fence for his first homer since April 20.

Varsho, on the other hand, has been a highlight reel as of late with a walk-off extra-inning grand slam merely a series ago. It was the same tune against the Tigers on Saturday.

It wasn't a long ball, but it was a walk-off in extra innings to bring home Toronto's first win of the series. He followed that up with a double, a triple, and a pair of runs scored on Sunday.

The offense has to stay rolling as the Jays now open up a four-game stretch at Yankee Stadium. They have to take it one game at a time, but seeing all of the roster starting to fire at the same time is all good signs.