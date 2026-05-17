Tommy Nance's Injury Puts Blue Jays Reliever on Path to Major League Debut

It's no secret that injuries have played a major factor in the Toronto Blue Jays' slow start to the 2026 season. They're missing key contributors across the board, and manager John Schneider's team has been pushed to the brink in terms of depth.

As the Blue Jays get set for their series finale with the Detroit Tigers, another pitcher has hit the injured list. Keegan Matheson of MLB.com is reporting that veteran reliever Tommy Nance has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm discomfort.

The corresponding move calls up left-handed pitcher Adam Macko to make his major league debut.

He's the 21st-ranked prospect in the Blue Jays' farm system.

What to Expect From Adam Macko

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Adam Macko throws a pitch. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Macko is originally from Bratislava, Slovakia, and was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB draft. He was traded to Toronto in 2022 in exchange for Teoscar Hernandez. The lefty made two appearances in spring training and threw three scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts.

Macko also played for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic this year. In Triple-A Buffalo, he's posted a 4.50 ERA in relief with 19 strikeouts to eight walks. He features a fastball that sits at 93-95 mph, along with a curveball and a slider.

Schenider will likely utilize the 25-year-old as a middle reliever. Nance has appeared in 20 games, which is sixth most on the team. He was pretty effective in May, allowing just one earned run in six outings with eight strikeouts.

Other Blue Jays Pitchers on the Injured List

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws a pitch. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Nance joins a long list of pitchers on the injured list. While it appeared that José Berríos was nearing a return, he will undergo elbow surgery on Wednesday. It will either address the fracture/loose bodies in his elbow or also deal with a ligament issue. Blue Jays' fans shouldn't expect Berríos back in the fold soon.

Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, and Cody Ponce are the other starting pitchers on the shelf. Toronto has pivoted to a bullpen game for the "fifth starter." They desperately need relievers to give the team multiple innings, and hopefully Macko can fulfill that need.

In the meantime, the Blue Jays' objective is to stay afloat until the reinforcements arrive. They have a difficult week ahead as they take on the New York Yankees for a four-game series before returning home to host the Pittsburgh Pirates.