Blue Jays Open Mets Series on a 6-Game Skid, Can This Rotation Flip the Script?

The Toronto Blue Jays are going to have to turn things around sooner rather than later. In their most recent homestand, they have faced the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. In those seven games, they have lost six. In fact, they have lost six in a row.

Monday night brings another chance to perform in front of their home crowd at Rogers Centre and hopefully find a way to win against the 35-49 New York Mets.

The pitching matchups tells the story of where both of these clubs stand heading into the second half of the season.

The slightly better Blue Jays are 39-45 on the season, but both teams have struggled with consistent pitching.

Monday: Yesavage vs Manaea

The first game of the three will have Toronto having the advantage. Trey Yesavage will trot out to the mound for Toronto while the Mets choose Sean Manaea.

Yesavage continues pleasing his team and the fans in 2026 after having an incredible story unfold in the 2025 World Series run. He is posting a 3.56 ERA with 58 strikeouts across the 60.2 innings he has pitched in 11 starts. His 3-3 record doesn’t represent how good he has been this year.

Manaea will counter for the Mets. He enters the game with a 1-2 record on the season and has posted a 4.87 ERA in 57.1 innings. He hasn’t found any consistency this year and could struggle if the Blue Jays can find their offense again.

Toronto’s offense should have plenty of opportunities to get ahead and do some damage early on in the matchup. Manaea has allowed 61 hits this year and has a 1.41 WHIP. Kazuma Okamoto has hit 19 home runs this year and could add to that total in game one.

Nathan Lukes has hit .310 this year and can also be a big part of a win that the Blue Jays desperately need.

The first pitch will be at 7:07 p.m. EDT.

Tuesday: McLean vs Gausman

This should be a battle as both pitchers seem evenly matched. New York is sending Nolan McLean out and he has been their best pitcher on the season. He has a 4.03 ERA and leads the team with 106 strikeouts. He holds opposing teams to a .204 average.

Kevin Gausman will be the choice for Toronto. He is 4-6 on the year with a 4.36 ERA through his 17 starts. The veteran right-hander has thrown 93 strikeouts in 95 innings. The catch is that he has been inconsistent, as he has allowed 14 home runs as well.

This game will likely be decided by which team gets its offense rolling early in the game.

The first pitch will happen at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Tuesday as well.

Wednesday: Peralta vs. Corbin

The series finale has the weakest of the pitching matchups. Freddy Peralta is 5-6 with a 4.53 ERA for the Mets this year. He has 88 strikeouts across 91.1 innings. He’s been inconsistent at best.

Patrick Corbin has the highest ERA of all of the starters in this series. He will come into the game on Wednesday with a 5.09 ERA and a 2-4 record. Hopefully Toronto’s offense can offset any mistakes Corbin might make on the mound.

The first pitch will be at 3:07 p.m. EDT.

The Bigger Picture

The truth is, the Blue Jays have to win. They must get their recent slide stopped. Losing six of the last seven is devastating after the team has already had a rough first half of the season.

Injuries have to stop being the excuse and now this team needs to be accountable to their performance.

Both of these teams are below .500. If Toronto wants any chance of redemption and a spot at the Wild Card race, they need to stop the bleeding and start playing the baseball everyone knows they are capable of.