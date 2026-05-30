Trey Yesavage Makes Unique History in Latest Outing Against Orioles

The Toronto Blue Jays have one of the best young pitchers in Major League Baseball today in Trey Yesavage. Yesavage has made quite a name for himself with the Toronto fanbase since joining the club last season, and is still impressing in 2026.

Most outings, for starters, have a close array of numbers, meaning that most of the time, a pitcher is pretty consistent when on the mound. That was the case for Yesavage on Saturday, playing against the Baltimore Orioles on the road, though one statistical area will stand out like a sore thumb.

Yesavage Becomes 1st Player To Do This Since 2023

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) pitches on the road. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

As reported by Just Baseball on X (formerly Twitter), the Blue Jays starter finished his outing with a line score of five innings pitched, two hits, allowing one earned run, striking out four and walking seven. Seven. Becoming the first player since 2023 to walk at least seven batters and allow one or fewer earned runs in a game.

Funny enough, the last time a pitcher walked seven batters and only allowed one run also involved the Blue Jays, but they were the recipients of seven walks and one run allowed. While with the San Diego Padres, Blake Snell walked seven Blue Jays batters, allowing one run over five innings of work on July 20, 2023.

Both Snell and Yesavage struck out four batters and went five innings in the odd outing as well, showcasing how unlikely something like this is to happen. Perhaps going five innings and striking out four batters can lead pitchers to lose their command along the way. Jokes, of course.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) throws a pitch. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

It wasn't the outing that Yesavage would have wanted when taking the mound for the day, but it's also a testament to how well his stuff works. Luckily for Yesavage and the Blue Jays, the Orioles' offense hasn't been stellar this season, so it happened against the perfect team.

Yesavage tossed 92 pitches against Baltimore with 48 landing for strikes, while also lowering his ERA to 2.19 on the season. With all the injuries to the Toronto rotation this season, the youngster from Pottstown, PA, continues to come up clutch when the franchise needs him.

Funny enough, Yesavage will take the mound next at home in Toronto against the same Orioles team, as he's slated to pitch on June 5 to begin the Blue Jays' nine-game homestand against the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees as well.