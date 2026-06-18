Blue Jays Probable Pitching Matchups Released Ahead of Cubs Matchup at Wrigley

The Toronto Blue Jays have reached a pivotal point in their season, and as road woes have plagued this ballclub, this trip needed to be different, and so far, it has been.

It had been since the very first series of the year, way back in March, that the Blue Jays had been able to complete a sweep, until they went into Fenway Park and dismantled the Boston Red Sox. It was an all-around team effort, and that is exactly what they will need to take down the Chicago Cubs.

Luckily, the Blue Jays are working with a little more depth inside their starting rotation, so that means this series will feature both Kevin Gausman and Dylan Cease. Gausman is going to take the opener Friday afternoon to kick things off with Patrick Corbin taking the middle, and Cease ready to finish things off.

Kevin Gausman tossed a GEM vs. the Yankees:



7 IP (season-high)

1 H

1 R

2 BB

7 K

20 Whiffs (season-high)



Season ERA: 3.41 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/lRfD3jtmQ1 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 13, 2026

Corbin's ERA has been deceiving, as there have been some struggles, but he has been rock solid for a pitching staff that has been in desperate need of reinforcements. More often than not, he is going to give them a chance to win.

Toronto's bullpen is beat up, not necessarily from the injured list, but overuse, and they need every out that the starters can give them, because it means another pitch that the relievers don't have to throw.

What to Know About the Cubs

Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

If there is a team whose pitching staff is more beat down than the Blue Jays this year, it is definitely the Cubs, which is why they don't seemingly have any starter listed yet for the series that kicks off in less than a day.

The Cubs have still been able to win games, though, with multiple Gold Gloves standing behind the mound, as it seems like there is no real hole in their defense. Then, they come up to the plate and do some damage.

Offensively, they have some weapons, and one is hotter than ever right now- Pete Crow-Armstrong. Armstrong just hit for the cycle and has seven homers in the last two weeks.

Chicago is a tough baseball team and shouldn't be taken lightly. For the Blue Jays to take a series win over them, the little things have to come together. Too often Toronto has made mental mistakes that have kept them from winning ballgames.

The Jays have a lot of momentum going into this one, and it should be a good series to watch in the windy city.