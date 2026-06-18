Blue Jays Accomplish Something They Hadn't Done Since March

The Toronto Blue Jays haven't been great on the road this season, and they were coming off a two-game skid that desperately needed to be snapped. That is exactly what they did as the team easily stole the series, allowing only one run in the first two games.

But, it had been since the first week of the season, way back in March, that the Blue Jays completed a sweep. They finally got it done, even though there was a lot of chaos in the finale on Wednesday.

Trey Yesavage was in full control of the game and was able to go into the eighth inning for the first time in his career (regular season), but two pitches led to two homers, and the game was tied going into the ninth.

Lead off man Ernie Clement gets a really nice bunt down on Ardolis Chapman, but it appeared he was going to be left stranded. Brandon Valenzuela had one of the nicest at-bats seen this season, and on the ninth pitch, he smoked a two-out RBI double off the green monster.

Lots of Positives at Fenway Park for the Blue Jays

Blue Jays left fielder Davis Schneider (36) high-fives right fielder Myles Straw (3) after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Every single game was won in different ways, and it was a complete team effort, which started with the Jays offense lighting up lefty Payton Tolle as a pair of the worst on the team against left-handed pitchers this year went yard- Davis Schneider and Andres Gimenez.

But, it was a 14 pitch at-bat from Myles Straw prior that won't receive much credit, but really wore Tolle down. He fought for his life to stay alive, and the team ended up getting Tolle out of the game after the fifth inning.

Then, as clutch hitting has not been a part of their DNA, George Springer breaks it open at the top of the ninth with a two-run homer, his second in four games.

Brandon Valenzuela gives the Blue Jays the lead in the top of the ninth! 👀 pic.twitter.com/uXj9bJLqwq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 18, 2026

The Red Sox never made a game of it on Wednesday and were held scoreless by a near-flawless outing from the bullpen, and of course, Louis Varland. But Thursday is where the sweep would come into play, a feat that has eluded them this season.

They saw everyone else come up big during this series, except for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., although it feels safe to say he might finally be back after launching a 410-foot home run on the first pitch he saw Thursday.

Toronto now sits just one game under .500 as they head to Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs and close out this road trip. By the weekend, they could be a winning ballclub.