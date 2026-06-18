Blue Jays Prospect Sean Keys Homers 3 Straight Games. So Why Isn't He Coming Up?

So, is it time to call up Sean Keys? His numbers are leaning that way and he has been impressive lately, but the roster says not yet.

Keys is doing everything a rising prospect needs to do to gain attention and force the conversation about moving up to MLB. He is now 23 years old and just continues to do the right things.

He has homered in three consecutive games at Triple-A Buffalo. Each of those balls has had an exit velocity of over 110 mph. He’s not getting lucky, he’s smashing those balls.

Over his 2026 campaign of 60 minor league games, he is slashing .295/.421/.614 with a 1.035 OPS and 17 home runs. Since being promoted to Triple-A and getting 11 games under his belt, his average has gone up to .343.

While his bat is doing all the talking, the Blue Jays MLB roster is not yet listening.

SEAN KEYS



THIRD DAY IN A ROW WITH A HOMER‼️ pic.twitter.com/zoSEMMwN1z — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) June 17, 2026

Power Profile Built for MLB

Keys was a fourth-round pick for Toronto in the 2024 MLB Draft, and ever since he has just continued to develop and climb the ranks.

He led the Blue Jays minor leaguers with 19 home runs at High-A Vancouver in 2025 and just continued that momentum right into the 2026 season.

Digging into his stats a bit further and things get interesting for Keys. He chases just 17% of pitches outside the zone. His patience level in the box far exceeds many his age and looks a lot more like a seasoned veteran. Not only does he not force things, he walks at an elite rate.

So, What’s the Problem?

Well, the problem certainly isn’t his bat. Keys was expected to be a development player for 2026 finding his way through the Blue Jays farm system. He is ranked at No. 14 on the Blue Jays prospect list with an expected arrival at MLB level in 2027.

The 40-man roster for Toronto is full and giving him a chance in the big leagues means moving someone else off. Even if that was an easy thing, there is a logjam anywhere Keys would fit.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a firm hold on first base while Kazuma Okamoto is comfortable at third. Those corner spots are filled with players who aren’t going anywhere.

The outfield doesn’t look a whole lot better. Keys’ profile fits a corner; he’s never played outfield in any professional level. Trying to slide him into one of those positions is a risk the Blue Jays just can’t afford to take right now.

Toronto has had bad luck when it comes to injuries this year, and there has been some turning of the roster there, but it’s only short-term. Daulton Varsho and Addison Barger are both still on the injured list and Santander is probably out for the season. The problem is that those openings are for an outfielder, and Keys isn’t that.

Three Consecutive Home Runs

Sean Keys | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Certainly the headline is true. Keys has clicked off three consecutive home runs in as many games at Triple-A. He holds a 1.035 OPS across 60 games. His resume is building with the argument that he is nearly ready for big league action.

There will be a time when Toronto can’t ignore this guy and will have to make a decision. That time is just not right now.

Yimi Garcia should come off his rehab assignment this week and Shane Bieber is expected to be back in the rotation possibly within days. The spots on the roster have to be for pitchers currently.

Keys is doing exactly what he needs to do, his job. Now it will be the task of the organization to find a path for him to MLB. That could involve a trade or maybe just more patience - something that Blue Jays fans have had to have a lot of this season.