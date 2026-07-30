Blue Jays Have an Emerging Trade Partner for the MLB Trade Deadline

The Aug. 3 trade deadline is right around the corner, and the Toronto Blue Jays have been closely monitored as a seller. The Blue Jays have struggled in July, but they finally secured their second series win of the month by taking two out of three against the Washington Nationals.

Still, Toronto is nine games below .500, 14 games out of the divisional race, and 5.5 games back of a wild-card spot. Barring a miraculous run, the Blue Jays may come up short of a playoff berth.

The Blue Jays have multiple intriguing veterans on expiring contracts. It appears a team in the National League is emerging as a trade partner.

The Blue Jays and Phillies Could Strike a Trade

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement throws to first base against Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jon Morosi of MLB Network is reporting that the Blue Jays and Phillies are emerging as trade partners. As spring complex neighbors, Toronto's executives know the Phillies' prospects well.

Some of Toronto's players on the move include Daulton Varsho, Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, George Springer, and Jeff Hoffman. Jon Heyman of the New York Post is reporting that Philadelphia is particularly intrigued by Varsho.

Philadelphia has three players in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospect rankings: Right-handed pitcher Gage Wood (48), infielder Aidan Miller (50), and outfielder Francisco Renteria (87). Now, it's highly unlikely that the Blue Jays could get any of those prospects, but there are plenty of enticing players to choose from.

What Should the Blue Jays Do?

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think Ross Atkins and company should hear out other teams' offers. Toronto shouldn't be a fire sale at the trade deadline, but it would be worthwhile to acquire some prospects and free up money.

Gausman has been at the center of trade talks. The veteran righty has run into trouble on the mound lately, but he could still be a valuable pitcher for a contending team. He's spent five seasons with the organization, so there are several teams on his no-trade list, which complicates a trade.

Varsho seems to be the likely player heading to the Phillies. They're seeking an outfield bat, and the 30-year-old can provide a spark. He has nine hits and a .400 on-base percentage over his last seven games.

Philadelphia would likely pass on Springer given that Kyle Schwarber is their designated hitter, but they could be intrigued by Bieber or a reunion with Hoffman. Unfortunately, the Blue Jays have come up short of expectations, and selling off a couple of veterans may be the best path forward.