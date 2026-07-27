Ranking Which Blue Jays Will Be Most Likely Dealt at the Trade Deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays have looked bleak since the All-Star break. In desperate need of a winning streak, they took multiple steps backward, dropping seven of their last 10 games.

The Aug. 3 trade deadline is one week away. Unless the Blue Jays can pull off a winning streak, they will be sellers at the deadline. This was a position no one envisioned, but Toronto is one of the few teams in the American League that are well out of the playoff picture at the moment.

That could bode well for the Blue Jays. Teams could pay a high price for some of their players. Let's rank four players who are most likely to be traded by Aug. 3.

Honorable Mentions: Max Scherzer, Jeff Hoffman

4. Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho hits a two run home run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daulton Varsho was coming off a solid season in 2025 and had an opportunity to become a coveted bat in free agency. The opposite has happened.

Varsho is slashing .248/.311/.383 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs. Now, the 30-year-old will likely have to settle for a short-term deal, which could give the Blue Jays hesitation to trade him.

If Toronto isn't interested in retaining the center fielder, then he's an obvious trade candidate and some teams could use an outfield bat.

Potential fits: Tigers, Astros, Phillies

3. Shane Bieber

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws a pitch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Any contending team could use a starting pitcher. The Blue Jays acquired Shane Bieber at the deadline a year ago, but it's very possible they could be moving him.

The 31-year-old has made six starts this season and has posted a 4.70 ERA. Bieber has found his stride over his last two outings against playoff teams. He threw six scoreless innings with two walks and six strikeouts against the Chicago White Sox.

He followed that performance up by throwing seven innings and allowing three hits, one run, and no walks against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. His trade value has increased over the last week, and several teams could be lining up to acquire Bieber.

Potential fits: Brewers, Braves, Padres

2. George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer celebrates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It might be time for the Blue Jays to part ways with George Springer. He's in the sixth and final year of his deal, making the veteran a prime trade candidate.

Springer has dealt with some injuries this season and, after a slow start to the year, has found a groove at the plate. Over his last 15 games, Springer is slashing .300/.344/.517 with 18 hits, three home runs, and nine RBIs.

His postseason repertoire is no secret, and many teams could use a clutch bat. At 36 years old, Springer could be a veteran presence for a playoff hopeful.

Potential fits: Guardians, Mariners, Diamondbacks

1. Kevin Gausman

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws a pitch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kevin Gausman could be one of the top arms available on the trade market. The 35-year-old got off to a tremendous start to the season but has lately regressed. Gausman has a no-trade list that features eight teams, meaning a trade could be a little more complicated.

The veteran righty has made it clear he wants to stay in Toronto, but that decision is not up to him. Gausman has close to $7 million left on his deal, so if the Blue Jays are willing to pay some of that, they could get a quality prospect in his return.

Gausman could still provide value for a contending team if he can find what worked at the beginning of the season. It would be a tough goodbye, but now is the right time to move on.

Potential fits: Dodgers, Braves, Cubs