Blue Jays Rise Into Top Half of Latest MLB Power Rankings

It didn't seem too long ago that the Toronto Blue Jays were out of the postseason race. They entered August eight games under .500, and the last wild card spot honestly didn't seem attainable.

However, given how the American League has been this year, the majority of teams are still in the hunt. That includes the Blue Jays, who have not gone away. While most believed Toronto was a seller at the trade deadline, some of the moves have already been beneficial to their chances of reaching the postseason this year.

The schedule hasn't been favorable to the Blue Jays in August, but Toronto is up for the challenge, with a 13-9 mark so far this month. That includes a series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on the road, a four-game series win over the red-hot Boston Red Sox at home, a series win over the New York Yankees, and a big series victory over the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays on the road last week.

Even in the games they're losing, the Jays have been competitive. Now sitting four games under .500 at 64-68 after the series at Yankee Stadium over the weekend, Toronto is just two games back of the final wild-card spot.

It looks like the baseball world has noticed, as the Blue Jays have steadily risen in the weekly power rankings. They are now included in the top half of this week's MLB Power Rankings by Will Leitch.

Blue Jays Rising

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Myles Straw and center fielder Brett Bateman and right fielder Nathan Lukes celebrate the win. Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays are now ranked No. 15, jumping three spots up from last week's ranking of No. 18. They are just ahead of the Texas Rangers and behind the Miami Marlins.

Leitch notes an important point that gives a significant advantage to the Jays: they don't have a single game left against a team above .500 for the rest of the season. That is, as he puts it, "extremely helpful."

Toronto has six games against the Kansas City Royals, the third-worst team in the AL, as well as three games against the Athletics, who have the worst record in the league.

The critical series include the six games against the Baltimore Orioles, who are just behind the Jays in the AL East. Putting them away will be critical. Additionally, the three-game road series against the Cleveland Guardians is massive for potential wild-card implications given that the Guardians hold the last postseason spot.

Besides that, there are series against the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers, who are in the wild-card hunt with Toronto. A home series against the reeling Detroit Tigers is also favorable. The season wraps up against the Cincinnati Reds, who are in last place in the National League Central.