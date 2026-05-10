Blue Jays Rookie Reliever ‘Totally Capable’ of Doing Whatever Team Needs

The Toronto Blue Jays turned to reliever Spencer Miles for a start on Sunday. Even though the Blue Jays lost, it was the right call.

The Los Angeles Angels (16-25) averted a sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays (18-22) with a 6-1 victory. Miles wasn’t the issue. He delivered three innings, giving up two hits and striking out two. He handed the baseball to the bullpen and Eric Lauer ended up taking the loss, as he threw the final five innings, giving up five hits and all six runs.

Miles talked to reporter after the game. Turns out he’s up for it again if needed.

Spencer Miles’ Solid Rookie Season

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Spencer Miles. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Miles said he’s “totally capable” of being stretched out to give Toronto more innings if needed. The three innings he threw on Sunday was not a career high. He threw 3.2 innings of relief against Minnesota on April 11. He didn’t allow a run.

“I’m just here to do whatever they ask. I’m a Blue Jay,” he said to reporters, including MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson.

He hasn’t been a Blue Jay long. In December, the San Francisco Giants opted not to protect Miles from the Rule 5 Draft and Toronto selected him. The guidelines of the draft required the Blue Jays to place Miles on their opening day roster or offer him back to San Francisco. But he pitched well enough during spring training to make the roster. He’s sustained that in the regular season.

Including the start, he is 1-0 with a 3.00 in 12 games with 18 strikeouts and five walks in 21 innings. Batters are hitting only .222 against him and he has a 1.10 WHIP.

It’s certainly possible Toronto could stretch him out further. The question is whether they need to, when one looks at the rotation set up for the Tampa Bay series and the list of starting pitchers on the IL.

The Blue Jays have set their starting rotation for their upcoming series with the Tampa Bay Rays. Considering Miles went three innings, he likely won’t pitch in the series. The Blue Jays will start right-hander Kevin Gausman on Monday, followed by left-hander Patrick Corbin on Tuesday and right-hander Dylan Cease on Wednesday.

Toronto still has several starting options on the injured list, including right-hander José Berríos, right-hander Max Scherzer and right-hander Shane Bieber. Berríos is set to meet with Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday after he experienced a setback in his recovery from a right elbow stress fracture. Dr. Meister is the Texas Rangers team surgeon and one of the foremost surgeons when it comes to Tommy John surgery and its associated internal brace procedures.