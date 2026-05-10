How to Watch Blue Jays Try to Sweep Angels: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

Saturday was the offensive explosion the Toronto Blue Jays sorely needed.

The Blue Jays (18-21) defeated the Los Angeles Angels (15-25), 14-1, in an overwhelming show of offense. Ernie Clement had an incredible game from the No. 7 spot in the order, as he went 5-for-5 with two RBI and three runs. He also hit two home runs. Catcher Brandon Valenzuela also hit a home run and went 4-for-5 with four RBI and three runs out of the No. 9 spot.

Jesús Sánchez hit the other home run for the Blue Jays, as he went 2-for-4 with two RBI and three runs. That was more than enough for starter Trey Yesavage, who was dominant in four innings, as he allowed four hits and no earned runs. But he didn’t pitch long enough for the victory. But the way he threw is a great sign of things to come.

After Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays stay at home and prepare for a series with the Tampa Bay Rays, who are second in the AL East and another team the Blue Jays are trying to track down in the division.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Spencer Miles. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Time: 1:07 p.m. ET, Sunday

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

TV: Blue Jays: Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, TVA Sports; Angels: Angels Broadcast Television

Radio: Blue Jays: SN590 THE FAN; Angels: KLAA 830

Pitching Matchup

Angels: RHP José Soriano (5-2, 1,74) vs. Blue Jays: RHP Spencer Miles (1-0, 3.50)

The Blue Jays’ starting rotation still isn’t where it needs to be from a health standpoint, so Miles makes his first start of the season after making 11 bullpen appearances.

The good news is that he should get the Blue Jays off to a good start. In his last seven games he has a 2.19 ERA and has allowed three earned runs. He’s struck out 10 and walked three. He's pitched no more than two innings in each of his last three games, so expect him to hand the ball off to the next reliever early in the game.

Soriano was named the American League pitcher of the month for April, but he's lost each of his last two starts, both against the Chicago White Sox. In those games he threw a combined nine innings, allowed 14 hits and eight earned runs as he walked six and struck out 11. Outside of that his numbers have been exceptional, as he struck out 47 and walked 15 in 40.2 innings in his last seven games, while recording a 4-2 record and a 1.99 ERA. He is well on his way to exceeding last year's career season when he went 10-11 with a 4.26 ERA.

Blue Jays Injuries

10-Day Injured List: C Alejandro Kirk (left thumb fracture), OF Nathan Lukes (left hamstring discomfort)

15-Day Injured List: RHP José Berríos (right elbow stress fracture), RHP Max Scherzer (right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation), RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation), RHP Lazaro Estrada (right shoulder impingement),

60-Day Injured List: RHP Yimi Garcia (right elbow surgery rehab), RHP Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain, surgery), OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery), RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery).