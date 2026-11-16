Blue Jays Spencer Miles Not Getting Enough Well-Earned Recognition After 2026

The Toronto Blue Jays will have their hands full in the coming months to make significant improvements to their roster after going from first to last in the AL East, but make no mistake, the bullpen will not be the primary focus.

The relief staff was led by the All-MLB First Team closer, Louis Varland, who also won AL Reliever of the Year. However, as great as Varland was, his success has masked how elite Spencer Miles was down the stretch.

Now, Miles was the most surprising to come through for the Blue Jays this year as he was a Rule 5 Draft Pick at this time last year and hadn't seen a major league field until this season, but boy, was he special.

The rookie was forced into both a starting and bulk relief role as the pitching staff amassed an unfathomable number of injuries, and he performed exceptionally more often than not. His stuff is nasty, and one day he could move to a starting role, but for the time being, he will thrive as a high-leverage arm.

Miles’ Splits Just as a Reliever in 2026 in 73.2 Innings

Blue Jays pitcher Spencer Miles (62) throws a pitch against the White Sox. Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn I | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing that was impressive about Miles was that he seemingly continued to get better as time went on, as he posted a 1.41 ERA in August and September, which solidified him in both the pitching coach's (Pete Walker) and manager's (John Schneider) circle of trust.

1.71 ERA

1.01 WHIP

74 Strikeouts

6-0 Record

.200 Opponent Batting Average

.524 Opponent OPS

0.00 ERA in Saves and Save Situations

For the time being, Miles should remain in the bullpen, as the Milwaukee Brewers taught everyone this postseason that an incredibly tough relief staff wins games and the World Series.

The 26-year-old does nothing but complement Varland, Tyler Rogers, and Mason Fluharty as they have masterfully crafted one of the best pens in the game, and as the front office allocates most of its focus on building up the offense, everyone can sleep easy.

Not often you see a Rule 5 guy (Spencer Miles, from the SF org) throw 99 with movement like this on the corner, while striking out the side. He's a real one. pic.twitter.com/jzYtFYcLtF — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) July 1, 2026

Next time around, Miles will be able to help mentor Ricky Tiedemann, Chad Dallas, and Brendan Cellucci, who should have all earned their fair chance at some consistent low-leverage situations in 2027.

The pen will be younger next season, but with experienced pitchers like Varland, Fluharty, and Rogers, they will be nearly impossible to score runs on. A team can never have too much pitching, but the Jays have less to worry about with Miles blowing all expectations completely out of the water.