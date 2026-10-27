What the Toronto Blue Jays Can Learn From One of the World Series Rosters

It has been an interesting 2026 postseason, and most teams will probably hope to erase the memory, at least those who have faced the Milwaukee Brewers, who have shown no mercy, no matter the competition.

The World Series is just three games in of the potential seven, but could come to an end Tuesday night at The Trop as the Brewers are on the verge of sweeping the AL Pennant winner after doing the same to the reigning world champions in the NLCS.

To say that Milwaukee has been the superior team in either league in October would be the understatement of the century, and they are teaching the other 29 clubs lessons worth learning, including the Toronto Blue Jays, who are hunting to return to the playoffs in 2027.

Brewers Baseball Is Something That the Jays Need To Embody

Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) celebrates with outfielder Garrett Mitchell (5) after scoring against the Rays. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers are known for their small ball, which is basically saying that they do the little and not-so-flashy things very well. Their skipper. Pat Murphy. emphasizes putting the ball in play and putting pressure on the defense to make a mistake, which has been seen time and time again over the last couple of weeks.

Murphy has built a program that is forming into a dynasty, as it wasn't bought but earned, since their payroll has had nothing to do with their success. The effort that is put forth every time a pitch is thrown.

In their blowout victory Monday night, it was 10-0 top of the ninth with two outs, and on a routine fly ball, it is hard to miss Sal Frelick sprinting around second base like the game is on the line, because that is what this roster has done every time they step on the field.

It’s 10-0 with 2-outs in the top of the 9th and Joey Ortiz hits a routine fly ball to CF. Look at Sal Frelick rounding second… pic.twitter.com/5xi4Q880Bo — Randy Carlson (@rcandy24) October 27, 2026

The Brewers' manager doesn't tolerate a player who doesn't give effort, which is highlighted by the fact that Murphy benched arguably the best catcher in the game, William Contreras, in the final week of the regular season for not running hard enough.

So, it seems like the entire roster as well as the coaching staff should be taking notice as to how things are handled there in Milwaukee, because John Schneider would never hold a player accountable publicly the same way that Murphy does, which was low-lighted by his mismanagement of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. this year.

Truly, it is a breath of fresh air to see these players grinding day in and day out; there isn't enough space on a page or time in the day to capture how rare that is in professional sports these days. They do things the right way; the way that parents teach their kids from the jump.

It isn't just the Blue Jays who have the opportunity to study greatness, and it could be coming to an end after Game 4, but nobody will forget how desperately the Brewers wanted it and how hard they played to get it done.