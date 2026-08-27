Louis Varland Continues to Climb Blue Jays’ Single-Season Saves Leaderboard

A big reason why the Toronto Blue Jays aren't down and out in the American League Wild Card race has been the back end of the bullpen, primarily closer Louis Varland. When manager John Schneider goes to the bullpen in the eighth or ninth inning with the lead, it's almost 100% over, especially when Varland takes the mound.

Completing a four-out save against the Kansas City Royals in game two of the three-game series at the Rogers Centre, Varland notched his 30th save of the season for Toronto. Varland ensured the Blue Jays would have back-to-back 30+ save seasons from their closing pitchers, as Jeff Hoffman collected 33 in 2025.

Having blown just one save this season, Varland is in prime position to continue his climb up the single-season save leaderboard, tying Jeremy Accardo in 2007 for 18th all time. With one more save, Varland would join a three-way tie with Miguel Batista (2005), Billy Koch (1999), and Mike Timlin (1996) for 15th all-time.

The most saves in a single season for a Blue Jays closer belongs to Duane Ward in 1993, when he notched 45. In recent memory, the most successful season for a Toronto closer belongs to Roberto Osuna, who collected 39 saves in 2019.

Where Will Varland Finish on the Leaderboard?

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Louis Varland (77) pitches at Yankee Stadium. Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming that the Blue Jays continue to play close enough games where Varland comes in, Varland could continue to pass others on the leaderboard. Should Varland reach 36 saves this season, he would be the first to do so since Jordan Romano's back-to-back 36-save seasons in 2022 and 2023.

If the Blue Jays continue to play this kind of baseball, they are right now in the last month of the season; Varland should have several opportunities to close out more games. Schneider has turned to others to close out games this season, but Varland is by far the best option out of the bullpen.

Going into the series finale, Varland holds a 1.20 ERA in 67.2 innings pitched, collecting 83 strikeouts along the way and holding a WHIP of 0.99. That's his biggest strength: not issuing the free pass. This season alone, Varland has walked 18 batters, having walked more than one batter in just one outing this season, which was back in May.

Assuming the Blue Jays take the series against the Royals on Thursday night, Varland could jump from 18th to 15th on the single-season saves leaderboard as quickly as he joined the Top 20.