What Shane Bieber’s Latest Update Means for the Blue Jays’ Rotation

The Toronto Blue Jays have been playing some sound baseball as of late, closing the gap on a below .500 record and the American League Wild Card race. The Blue Jays might be able to sneak their way into the playoffs after all, but they were dealt a huge blow ahead of a home series against the Kansas City Royals.

As revealed by the franchise on X (formerly Twitter), Toronto has placed right-handed pitcher Shane Bieber on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 21. They also announced the recall of right-handed pitcher Chad Dallas to take Bieber's spot.

Bieber, on paper, hasn't pitched the best this season, holding a 4.53 ERA, but he was just starting to pitch well. In August, the former American League Cy Young Award winner posted a 2.96 ERA in four starts, with his last being against Tampa Bay, where he pitched in seven innings and allowed one run.

For a Toronto franchise looking to defend its American League pennant from last season, this Bieber move dampens all that they've done in recent months. Another pitching injury this late in the season could massively impact the direction of the franchise, especially for those in the starting rotation.

What Bieber's Injury Means for Starting Rotation

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws a pitch. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luckily for the Blue Jays, they have a plethora of young arms to call up while Bieber tries to get healthy in time for a potential playoff push. Dallas, who's been on the MLB roster already this season, has posted numbers good enough that he might slip into the rotation as a bulk reliever.

In Triple-A this season with the Buffalo Bisons, Dallas has started 12 games and has pitched in 21 games total, posting an ERA of 3.34 in 62 innings. He might not fill the shoes left by Bieber, but he can fill the role; that is, if he carries that success back to the majors.

Earlier this season, Dallas posted an 8.22 ERA in 7.2 innings pitched, with six strikeouts and six walks. If his command wavers, the Blue Jays can't afford to let him figure it out in high-leverage games. Ultimately, this injury to Bieber puts the rotation in an uncomfortable spot.

Dylan Cease has been the best pitcher for the franchise this season and could potentially be named the Cy Young in the American League, but he can't do it all. What this really means is that the offense needs to improve and stay consistent down the stretch until the rotation is back at full strength.