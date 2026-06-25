Blue Jays Top Prospect JoJo Parker’s Bat Impossible to Cool Off

The Toronto Blue Jays put a lot of money on the line when they drafted JoJo Parker in the first round of last year’s MLB Draft.

Parker was the No. 8 overall selection out of Purvis, Miss., and Toronto paid him $6.2 million to skip college and turn pro. It was below the slot value of $6.813 million, but it’s still plenty of coin.

With that, Toronto decided not to drop Parker into their system right away. The Blue Jays gave him time to get acclimated to pro baseball and then send him to their Class A affiliate in Dunedin this spring to start his pro career.

Lately, opposing pitchers have been having an impossible time with him.

JoJo Parker’s Red Hot Run

JoJo Parker tees off on his fourth homer in the past six games for the Single-A @DunedinBlueJays 💥



The @BlueJays' 2025 first-rounder brings his June OPS up to 1.020: pic.twitter.com/MuAD1Psj3s — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 25, 2026

Parker hit a home run on Wednesday against Tampa, a 9-3 loss for the Blue Jays. He went 1-for-4 with the solo home run and pushed his slash for the season to .248/.376/.441.

It was his first home run of the week. But it was also his fourth home run in six games.

Last week he slammed home runs in back-to-back games against Lakeland, the Detroit Tigers’ Class-A affiliate. On Wednesday he went 2-for-4 with a home run and followed that with a 2-for-3 game with a home run.

He took a break on Friday but still went 1-for-4. In the finale on Saturday, he went 1-for-5 with a home run. In the last six games he has four home runs and 10 RBI, his most productive stretch of the season.

This has also been his best month of the season. In June he has slashed .290/.384/.626 with five home runs and 16 RBI. That’s more than half of his home runs (eight) and more than a third of his RBI (39) this season. For a 19-year-old hitter, he’s shown a real aptitude for drawing walks. Even with 68 strikeouts, he drawn 42 walks in 60 games.

Per MLB Pipeline, Parker is the system’s No. 1 prospect. But the shortstop has competition right behind him in Arjun Nimmala, who was a first-round pick out of high school for Toronto in 2023. The 20-year-old is making steady progress in the system and is at Double-A New Hampshire after a full season at High-A Vancouver in 2025.

Four of the Blue Jays’ next five prospects are pitchers, led by Johnny King, who is at Vancouver. Ricky Tiedemann, another former high draft pick, is returning from injury and is back at Dunedin on a rehab assignment.