Blue Jays Give Top Prospect Minor League Promotion for 20th Birthday

JoJo Parker may not have received a cake for his birthday, but the Blue Jays did give him a trip to Vancouver.

Parker, who turned 20 on Saturday, is being promoted from Single-A Dunedin to High-A Vancouver, according to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson. He is Toronto's No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline.

Over his final seven games with Dunedin, Parker went 14-for-29 (.483) with four home runs, three doubles, a triple and a 1.600 OPS. He punctuated the stretch Friday by collecting five hits across a doubleheader against Lakeland, including three extra-base hits in the second game.

Parker leaves Dunedin with an .859 OPS, 13 home runs and 22 stolen bases across 87 games. Despite some bumps along the way, Parker's stint in Florida was a successful one.

How Parker Turned Things Around

Jojo Parker slides into second after hitting an RBI double against the National League in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Selected No. 8 overall in the 2025 MLB draft, Parker entered professional baseball with a reputation for advanced strike-zone awareness and a controlled left-handed swing. MLB Pipeline has praised his ability to manage the zone while noting that added strength and loft could eventually turn his gap-to-gap approach into more home run power.

Parker struggled for a stretch early this season while adjusting to better pitching and unfamiliar fastball shapes. Sportsnet reported that he experimented with six or seven variations of his swing before using a simple mental cue: aiming toward the second baseman's feet to help himself stay through the ball.

“It's baseball. It's a game of failure, so you’ve just got to learn how to deal with it,” Parker told Sportsnet.

That willingness to experiment is an encouraging sign for Parker's development. Rather than allowing an early-season slump to bog him down, he continued searching for adjustments until he found something that worked. That professional mindset is important to have as a 20-year-old going through their first season of pro ball.

His adjustment did not require abandoning his plate discipline. During a June hot streak, Blue Jays director of player development Joe Sclafani pointed to a game in which Parker drew four walks rather than expanding the strike zone despite swinging the bat well.

Hot streaks can tempt young hitters into expanding the zone. Suddenly, a curveball in the dirt can look like a beach ball instead of an automatic take. Parker has avoided that trap, continuing to stay within his approach and take what pitchers give him rather than chasing production.

Vancouver will offer a tougher test, but if Parker continues pairing his growing power with the same patience and adaptability, his 20th birthday could mark the beginning of an even faster climb through Toronto's system.