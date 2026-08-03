Blue Jays Trade Daulton Varsho to the Astros for Spencer Arrighetti

Few teams have been as active during the trade deadline then the Toronto Blue Jays. There is a clear desire to retool the roster after a disappointing 2026 season.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Blue Jays are finalizing a deal to send outfielder Daulton Varsho to the Houston Astros. Mitch Bannon of The Athletic is reporting that Toronto is receiving starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti from Houston.

The trade marks the Blue Jays' third on Monday. They acquired starting pitcher Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels, Josh Smith from the Texas Rangers, and are now trading Varsho for Arrighetti.

Blue Jays Bid Farewell to Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho swings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Varsho has been at the center of trade talks throughout the week. The 30-year-old will be a free agent this offseason. He was in fourth season with Toronto.

Varsho was a breakout candidate at the beginning of the season as he was seeking a large contract next offseason. He's slashing .243/.307/. 375 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs. It hasn't been the ideal season the Blue Jays center fielder was looking for.

Regardless, he addresses a need for the Astros. They've been searching for a left-handed outfielder. He'll bring plenty of experience and defensive prowess in center field, as well as a solid bat in the middle of the order.

What the Blue Jays Are Receiving

Houston Astros starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti throws a pitch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto is changing up its starting rotation, and they've added a quality arm in Arrighetti. The righty is currently on the injured list with right foot nerve irritation, but he's been solid when healthy.

Arrighetti had a tremendous start to the year, allowing two or fewer runs over his first right starts. He ran into trouble in June and a couple of starts in July, but the repitioire is there for the 26-year-old to be a successful pitcher.

He's second on the team in strikeouts (87) and doesn't allow hard contact. His 30.6 hard-hit percentage is in the 94th percentile, according to Baseball Savant.

After sending Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs, the Blue Jays will have a new-look rotation centered around Dylan Cease and Soriano. With Arrighetti and Yesavage in the mix, Toronto has a solid group.

It's clear Toronto is positioning itself as buyers and sellers at the deadline. This marks the second time general manager Ross Atkins has swapped major leaguers. They also swapped Adam Macko for Smith on Monday.

The Blue Jays have been aggressive this trade deadline, and more moves could be on the way in the last hours.