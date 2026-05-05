Blue Jays' 2025 Trade Deadline Swap with Twins Looks Like a Steal

In hindsight, it's hard to argue with the results of the Toronto Blue Jays' moves as part of the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline. After all, that's what tends to happen when you win the American League pennant and come two outs away from winning the World Series.

But a breakdown of what was a busy deadline for the Blue Jays reveals plenty of individual successes, too. Shane Bieber returned to the mound in time for the club's playoff run and will hopefully be back from injury once again soon. Seranthony Dominguez wasn't always perfect, but he did help bolster the back end of the bullpen. Brandon Valenzuela, meanwhile, is beginning to make his mark at the big league level this season.

Then, you have the Louis Varland trade. That Ty France also came to Toronto in the deal puts the cherry on top of what has already been a hugely successful trade.

Varland Has Been a Home Run Acquisition for the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Louis Varland | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Just to recap, here was the four-player July 31, 2025 trade, in full:

To Toronto To Minnesota RHP Louis Varland OF Alan Roden INF Ty France LHP Kendry Rojas

Initially, Varland's acclimation to the Blue Jays wasn't without some bumps in the road. While he did hold opposing hitters to just one run over his first six appearances (6.2 innings) post-trade, he ultimately showed some signs of struggle, including allowing at least one run in six consecutive late August outings. He went from a 2.02 ERA in 51 appearances with the Minnesota Twins to a 4.94 ERA over 23 regular season games with Toronto.

The postseason was only marginally better, as Varland sported a 3.94 ERA across 15 games, striking out 17 but also allowing seven runs (including four home runs) over 16 innings pitched. However, manager John Schneider continued to show faith in the 28-year-old, giving the flamethrower opportunities in high leverage situations.

This season, Varland has repaid that trust on the part of Schneider. He has usurped the closer role previously held by Jeff Hoffman thanks to a stellar early campaign that has seen him allow just one earned run over 17 innings of work (0.53 ERA) while striking out 28 batters. He is a perfect 4-for-4 in save opportunities since taking over the ninth inning role.

Varland has received some well-earned celebration and recognition of late. During Toronto's recent four-game series in Minnesota, his former club, which also happens to be his hometown team, delivered a video tribute for their 15th round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft. Then on Monday, he was recognized as the American League's Reliever of the Month for April.

In order to land Varland — and France, who slashed a solid .277 /.320 /.372 line in 37 games while providing valuable, versatile defensive support — the Blue Jays surrendered prospects Alan Roden and Kendry Rojas.

Roden struggled mightily (.158/.200/.263 and 13 strikeouts in 38 at-bats) in a small taste of big league action with the Twins post-trade. He's shown promise this season at Triple-A St. Paul, with a .425 OBP and .889 OPS, but has yet to get another call-up. Rojas, meanwhile, has performed well in Triple-A and looked good in a brief, two-inning appearance in Minnesota on April 22, but the 23-year-old likely still needs time before taking on regular major league duty.

Perhaps Roden improves offensively and develops into an everyday player in the outfield. And maybe the fast-climbing Rojas can be an impact arm as either a starter or reliever. For now, however, Toronto will gladly accept its end of the trade, landing their in-his-prime, flame-throwing closer who remains under team control through 2030.