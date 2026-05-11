Blue Jays Turn to a Familiar Face in Series Opener Lineup Against the Rays

Well, it was quite the weekend for the Toronto Blue Jays. They snapped their four-game losing streak and welcomed back slugging outfielder Addison Barger to the team as he was finally taken off the injured list.

That did not last long.

Barger has now returned to IL after waking up with soreness in his elbow, and an MRI showed inflammation, so he will be away from the team for at least 10 days. So, a roster spot needed to be filled, and the answer was clear- Yohendrick Pinango.

Yohendrick Piñango recalled for Addison Barger, who's been placed on the 10-day IL with right elbow inflammation



Yariel Rodríguez selected for Eric Lauer who's been DFA — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 11, 2026

There had already been quite the debate going on as if Pinango was the right player to move down, and his return at the expense of Barger is a horrendous set of circumstances, but at least John Schneider knows what he is getting with the rookie.

Pinango is now active for the series opener at Rogers Centre against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Jays are looking for redemption after a series sweep last week in Florida and will be counting on the rookie to hit second.

May 11 Starting Line Up

Blue Jays designated hitter Yohendrick Pinango (24) hits a one-run single against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Rogers Centre | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Hopefully, the Blue Jays are up for the task of starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen from the Rays, as he will be out for vengeance after three earned runs on seven hits last week, which is an anomaly for Rasmussen this season.

DH George Springer LF Yohendrick Pinango 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 3B Kazuma Okamoto CF Daulton Varsho RF Jesus Sanchez 2B Ernie Clement SS Andres Gimenez C Brandon Valenzuela

The Jays defensively will be standing behind Kevin Gausman, who should cross over the career milestone of 2,000 strikeouts, so something else to watch for.

Pinango in 2026

Blue Jays left fielder Yohendrick Pinango (24) hits his first single against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The 24-year-old is not backing down from major league hitters as he is hitting .423 on the year, and .450 in May. He has already found his first career RBI, a double, and multi-hit games. Now, he is looking for a homer and maybe even a triple.

Another huge positive to his game, the lack of retirement. Pinango has only tallied up three total K's in more than 25 at-bats. That is key.

Toronto is still trying to climb out of this hole and get over .500. There is still plenty of time to do so, but as they continue to scramble with injuries, the team needs some surprise faces to help keep the team afloat.

Pinango has delivered in his limited games, but he is making a case for himself as a difference maker.