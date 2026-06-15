Blue Jays' All-Star Vote Success Is Raising Eyebrows
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It has been a season full of highs and lows for the Toronto Blue Jays, as the organization has been through quite the roller coaster while navigating a lengthy injured list and struggling with veterans.
While guys like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer have had their fair share of inconsistencies, others have kept this team's season alive, and not yet to a point that they can't salvage the year, hitters like Ernie Clement.
So, with the All-Star voting fully underway, it is not shocking that Clement leads all American League second basemen with more than triple the amount of votes as the No.2 man. But, he isn't the only player leading his position on the Blue Jays, which is why the All-Star selection process is under scrutiny.
The position players are selected only fan-based, meaning that the name on the back of someone's jersey can play a bigger role than actual stats, which explains why Guerrero Jr. sits nearly 100,000 votes ahead of Ben Rice.
Amongst first basemen in the AL, Guerrero ranks 18th in home runs, 13th/14th in RBI, 13th in slugging percentage, and 10th in OPS. If stats somewhat played a factor, he wouldn't sit inside the top-10 of All-Star voting at this point.
In a way, if Vladdy is the starter in the All-Star game next month, it will diminish what others have done up to this point, because Clement should be the starter. He earned that with the highest OPS, batting average, slugging percentage, as well as the most hits, doubles, seven home runs, and 28 RBI.
This is where the voting process makes this accolade lose some of its merit, because there is no way that the Jays should have their first baseman there this year. He hasn't earned it, where others have.
Other Blue Jays Inside the Top-10
It is also important to note, that the top two players at each position will be selected to the All-Star team, with the No.1 man deemed as the starter, so it seems highly unlikely that anybody other than Clement will start at second, nor will any designated hitter oust Yordan Alvarez from the Houston Astros.
That being said, at this point, the Blue Jays would have six named, again, not sure that is the correct number, but for different reasons.
*Note* The numbers represent how far ahead, or behind the said player is. For those sitting, at No.2 it represents how much wiggle room they have before being knocked out of a selection, while the others below represent how far from No.2 they are.
- No.1 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +93,184
- No.1 Ernie Clement: +616,706
- No.2 Alejandro Kirk: +36,794
- No.2 Kazuma Okamoto: +226,964
- No.2 George Springer: +55,527
- No.2 Andres Gimenez: +88,412
- No.8 Daulton Varsho: -83,624
- No.9 Jesus Sanchez: -110,325
- No.10 Myles Straw: -168,232
The first name that jumps off as shocking, besides Guerrero Jr., is Alejandro Kirk. Yes, he is phenomenal, but he has played in a measly 14 games this season as he has been on the IL for most of the season.
Then there is Springer, who missed 22 games with a fractured toe, and when he has played, has struggled to say the least. He only just recently crossed the .200 batting average barrier while posting a mid .600 OPS.
It is simply going to be hard to celebrate either of the big three getting selected simply because they have don't have the stats to back it up.
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Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.