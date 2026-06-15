Blue Jays' All-Star Vote Success Is Raising Eyebrows

It has been a season full of highs and lows for the Toronto Blue Jays, as the organization has been through quite the roller coaster while navigating a lengthy injured list and struggling with veterans.

While guys like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer have had their fair share of inconsistencies, others have kept this team's season alive, and not yet to a point that they can't salvage the year, hitters like Ernie Clement.

So, with the All-Star voting fully underway, it is not shocking that Clement leads all American League second basemen with more than triple the amount of votes as the No.2 man. But, he isn't the only player leading his position on the Blue Jays, which is why the All-Star selection process is under scrutiny.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is going to start at 1st Base for the AL All-Star team and people want me to believe All-Star appearances matter https://t.co/o0gsYEi45Q — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) June 15, 2026

The position players are selected only fan-based, meaning that the name on the back of someone's jersey can play a bigger role than actual stats, which explains why Guerrero Jr. sits nearly 100,000 votes ahead of Ben Rice.

Amongst first basemen in the AL, Guerrero ranks 18th in home runs, 13th/14th in RBI, 13th in slugging percentage, and 10th in OPS. If stats somewhat played a factor, he wouldn't sit inside the top-10 of All-Star voting at this point.

In a way, if Vladdy is the starter in the All-Star game next month, it will diminish what others have done up to this point, because Clement should be the starter. He earned that with the highest OPS, batting average, slugging percentage, as well as the most hits, doubles, seven home runs, and 28 RBI.

This is where the voting process makes this accolade lose some of its merit, because there is no way that the Jays should have their first baseman there this year. He hasn't earned it, where others have.

Other Blue Jays Inside the Top-10

Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7) hits a home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

It is also important to note, that the top two players at each position will be selected to the All-Star team, with the No.1 man deemed as the starter, so it seems highly unlikely that anybody other than Clement will start at second, nor will any designated hitter oust Yordan Alvarez from the Houston Astros.

That being said, at this point, the Blue Jays would have six named, again, not sure that is the correct number, but for different reasons.



*Note* The numbers represent how far ahead, or behind the said player is. For those sitting, at No.2 it represents how much wiggle room they have before being knocked out of a selection, while the others below represent how far from No.2 they are.

No.1 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +93,184

No.1 Ernie Clement: +616,706

No.2 Alejandro Kirk: +36,794

No.2 Kazuma Okamoto: +226,964

No.2 George Springer: +55,527

No.2 Andres Gimenez: +88,412

No.8 Daulton Varsho: -83,624

No.9 Jesus Sanchez: -110,325

No.10 Myles Straw: -168,232

The first name that jumps off as shocking, besides Guerrero Jr., is Alejandro Kirk. Yes, he is phenomenal, but he has played in a measly 14 games this season as he has been on the IL for most of the season.

Then there is Springer, who missed 22 games with a fractured toe, and when he has played, has struggled to say the least. He only just recently crossed the .200 batting average barrier while posting a mid .600 OPS.

It is simply going to be hard to celebrate either of the big three getting selected simply because they have don't have the stats to back it up.