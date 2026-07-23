Blue Jays Veteran Right-Hander is One of MLB's Top Trade Deadline Prospects

Nothing has really gone right for the Toronto Blue Jays after the All-Star break. Now sitting with one of the worst records in the American League and last in the AL East, the chances for Toronto to make a postseason run are looking slim.

It could mean that the Blue Jays are ultimately sellers at the upcoming trade deadline on August 3. Toronto has given up a lot of runs lately, while the offense has also struggled. It now looks like veteran starter Kevin Gausman could be on the trade block.

The 35-year-old veteran has been reliable and a good starter throughout his career, but has suddenly been going through the worst season of his Blue Jays career with a 4.51 ERA. It's possible that a fresh start with a true contending team could once again bring out the best in Gausman.

His postseason experience with eight previous starts and a 3.83 ERA could be valuable to another franchise. Gausman threw over 30 innings last postseason in Toronto's run to Game 7 of the World Series and had a 2.93 ERA.

Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN came out with the Top 100 MLB trade deadline candidates on July 21, and Gausman was one of the top names on the list.

Gausman One of the Top Arms Available

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) throws a pitch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-2, 205lb righty landed at No. 19 on the Top 100 list and was given a 35 percent chance of being traded.

It's possible that the number could have gone up since then, given that Gausman released his no-trade list of teams he wouldn't waive his no-trade clause for soon after that and even admitted in an emotional media availability in the clubhouse earlier this week that he could be moving on.

Gausman mentioned that he would be sad to leave and would still love to finish his career in Toronto.

“I would love to finish (in Toronto). But at the same time, I would love to have another opportunity," Gausman said, according to The Athletic.

Given the fact that Gausman is an impending free agent after this season, the Blue Jays would likely want to get something back for him if they don't have plans to re-sign him. Gausman would be a valuable addition to any postseason team.

His "rest-of-season impact" has been rated as high, according to ESPN. Even with his recent struggles of a 6.56 ERA in his last seven starts and 11 earned runs given up in just over 14 innings, his track record suggests a reliable arm that can go deep into games. Gausman has thrown the most innings in baseball since 2021.

According to ESPN, Gausman was the fourth-best pitcher in baseball during his five-year contract, posting 20.1 WAR so far. You can never have too much pitching, and there will be suitors for him. ESPN lists his best fits as the Braves, Twins, Rays, Cubs and Orioles. The White Sox and Brewers were also listed, but Gausman has them on the no-trade list.