Blue Jays' Veteran Starting Pitcher Has Become Vastly Overpaid

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a great offseason, and with most of the top stars off the market in free agency, they will likely be done spending.

So far this winter, this is a team that has been able to upgrade quite a bit coming off winning the American League championship. That in itself is quite the accomplishment, but this was a team that was just inches away from winning the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A lot of credit has to go to the Blue Jays’ front office and ownership group. Despite the success, they have not simply looked to run it back and try with the same group. This has been a franchise that has been very aggressive in seeking to make improvements.

Early in the offseason, Toronto was able to sign right-handed starter Dylan Cease to a long-term deal, and he will be a fixture for them at the top of the rotation for years to come.

Furthermore, they also signed Cody Ponce, whose role is a bit undefined right now. Starting pitching was a bit of an issue for the team in 2025, and they have made some significant upgrades. However, that has resulted in one former top pitcher possibly becoming the odd man out.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some of the most overpaid players in baseball. Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, starting pitcher Jose Berrios made the list.

Berrios Not Providing Enough Value

Since coming to Toronto, the results have been a bit mixed for Berrios, and consistency has been an issue. The right-hander has had some good years mixed with some bad years, and considering he is set to make just over $18 million in 2026, it’s easy to see why he made the list.

In 2025, he totaled a 9-5 record and 4.17 ERA in 30 starts. While those numbers aren’t bad, he is currently profiling as a back-end of the rotation starter, which is not what he is being paid to be. With numerous options for the final spot in the rotation, it is going to be interesting to see what happens with Berrios and the Blue Jays.

This was a team that signed two starters in Ponce and Cease, and the intention could very well be to have Ponce as a starter. If that ends up being the case, Berrios could be a player they look to either trade or send to the bullpen. Overall, based on production from 2025, the right-hander is certainly an overpaid pitcher.

