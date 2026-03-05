Early Spring Training Returns on the Toronto Blue Jays' New Faces

The 2026 Toronto Blue Jays are in the enviable position of having precious few areas of weakness. Pitching? The club added two new starters to what was already a formidable rotation. Hitting? They returned the vast majority of a 2025 group that ranked fourth in the majors in runs scored. Depth? Also not a problem, with no less than eight major league starters and strong support at every position.

For new faces that weren't part of the Blue Jays' World Series run last fall, that means that the pressure is on to perform. The first opportunity for these players to show that they cant contribute meaningfully to a club with championship aspirations has come this spring.

While the Grapefruit League schedule doesn't offer meaningful baseball so much as a chance to regain one's timing and ease into the season, it also provides a chance to make some of those first impressions. Here's what we've seen so far from Toronto's new additions.

New Faces in the Rotation

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Cody Ponce | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays wasted little time this winter in upgrading their already-strong rotation, locking up Dylan Cease to help anchor the unit and landing KBO MVP Cody Ponce as a high-ceiling option for the No. 5 spot.

Cease had an up-and-down first experience on the mound in a Toronto uniform, allowing a home run to Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryan De La Cruz while also whiffing Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber and hitting 98 MPH on the radar gun as part of a three-strikeout performance in 1.1 innings.

Similarly, Ponce has mixed good and bad over a pair of early spring showings. In two starts, he has held opposing hitters to one run over three innings and struck out three, but has scattered four hits along the way.

Cease will have plenty of pressure on him to perform this season after signing a seven-year, $210 million contract in free agency. But Ponce, who last saw major league duty in 2021 and now carries the security of a three-year, $30 million commitment, is the bigger unknown. So while Cease's spring likely won't prove much, Ponce can help sow further seeds of optimism for his own big league revival if he continues to pitch well in March.

New Faces in the Bullpen

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Tyler Rogers | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

In a curious bit of duality that highlights the unpredictability of bullpen success, the Blue Jays have seen one high-profile free agent reliever struggle this spring, while an under-the-radar relief pickup has thrived.

Submarine delivery specialist Tyler Rogers was signed to a three-year, $37 million contract this winter in the hope that his funky delivery would baffle hitters in a high-leverage, late-inning role. But after posting a 1.98 ERA across 81 appearances split between the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets last season, he has already surrendered a home run and three earned runs in four innings this spring.

Looking much sharper out of the 'pen has been 27-year-old righty Chase Lee, who was acquired from the Detroit Tigers back in December in exchange for minor league Johan Simon. The second-year reliever has now made three appearances, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out three in three scoreless innings of work.

New Faces at the Plate

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

To date, Toronto has been given every reason to feel confident in their signing of Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto, who was quickly winning fans in Dunedin before leaving camp to represent his home country at the World Baseball Classic. Making just 10 plate appearances during a brief spring showing, he delivered a home run and two doubles while showcasing a fun sense of humor.

While Okamoto is clearly the most impactful newcomer to join the lineup, the team has also had a chance to get a look at a couple of low-risk depth additions in Eloy Jimenez and Jesus Sanchez.

Jimenez has arguably been the Blue Jays' best player this spring despite coming in on a minor league deal. Seven years removed from a 31-homer rookie campaign with the Chicago White Sox, he looks like a potential reclamation success story, slashing .412/.444/.765 in seven games thus far.

Conversely, Sanchez has endured a tough spring to date, collecting just three hits over 16 at-bats while striking out three times. The former Miami Marlin currently finds himself on the 40-man roster whereas Jimenez is not, so he could be playing for his own roster spot over the remainder of Spring Training.

It was already going to be an exciting season for the Blue Jays after coming within two outs of a World Series trophy last season. Now, with plenty of holdovers from that run, coupled with some intriguing new faces, there's plenty of cause for optimism in Toronto.