Bo Bichette Delivers an Emotional Message to Blue Jays Fans Ahead of Return

The Toronto Blue Jays got set for a three-game series with the New York Mets on Monday, but it wasn't a normal interleague matchup. It was Bo Bichette's return to Toronto.

The 28-year-old spent seven seasons with the Blue Jays, earning two All-Star nods, and was an integral piece of last year's trip to the World Series, despite missing most of the postseason.

Toronto earned a narrow 2-1 win to end a six-game losing streak. But the game felt secondary to the emotional return of a beloved player.

Bichette in Tears Before Return vs Toronto

New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette (19) acknowledges fans applause after watching a video tribute. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Bichette discussed what he expected from the Toronto faithful before the first pitch. Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Bichette, fighting tears, said, "I don't know what to expect...I gave it everything I had...I just hope that's appreciated."

Bichette was, in fact, appreciated by the Blue Jays fans. He was greeted with a standing ovation as he came up to the plate. He flew out to center field on the second pitch of the at-bat.

Bo Bichette gets a huge ovation from the Blue Jays crowd in his return to Toronto



Vladdy made sure Bo tipped his cap 😂 pic.twitter.com/cmibnsR448 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 29, 2026

It wasn't just an ordinary return. Bichette was a franchise icon. He was beloved by the fans and the organization. He blossomed into a star while wearing the Blue Jays uniform, and the thought of him ever leaving was blasphemous. But one game seven loss could've been the difference. Instead, he signed a three-year deal with the Mets during the offseason.

Bichette's Teammates Reflect on His Tenure With the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer celebrates his a home run with teammates. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

George Springer reflected on Bichette's return. Per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, he said, "It's awesome. It's sad. It's great. It's everything. I love Bo, and he was so good to me while he was here, and he was so good for us as a team and for the organization. I mean, he means the world to that (Blue Jays) locker room."

Bichette and his teammates went through it all a season ago. They went on an inspiring run to the World Series and came so close to capturing a title. Bichette's three-run home run in Game 7 off Shohei Ohtani was supposed to be the moment Blue Jays fans remember for eternity.

Per Matheson, Bichette spoke about his relationship with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He said, "I've seen him at his lowest, he's seen me at mine. Vice versa, too, at our highest."

They were a couple of plays away from making a dream turn into reality. Instead, that swing by Bichette gets buried beneath a heartbreaking loss. Nobody knows if a title would've kept Bichette in Toronto.

Fans are left with that never-ending hypothetical as their star shortstop will take swings in a Mets uniform. Bichette went 0-for-4 in Monday's game, but the real story is the return of a franchise legend.