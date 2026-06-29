Bo Bichette Heads Back to Rogers Centre in Highly Anticipated Return

The day has finally arrived.

The Toronto Blue Jays will host the New York Mets in a three-game series to close out the home stand before hitting the road until the end of the first half of the season. The Blue Jays haven't played the best on this home stand, but have a perfect chance to get right back into things with a familiar face on the opposing team.

Former Blue Jays shortstop turned Mets shortstop Bo Bichette is making his long-awaited return to Toronto since signing with New York in the offseason. Bichette inked a three-year deal worth $126 million before spring training got underway, taking his talents away from the Blue Jays for the first time.

There will be lots of love for Bichette when he takes the field for the first time Monday night, as this is where his baseball career began. Toronto drafted Bichette in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft, leading him to debut for the franchise in 2019, three seasons later.

From 2019 to 2025, Bichette was a 20.8 WAR player as a member of the Blue Jays, playing in 748 regular season games, collecting 904 hits, 190 doubles, 111 home runs, 437 RBIs, and a .294 batting average. He also collected himself two All-Star nods and four Top 20 MVP finishes.

WELCOME BACK, BO 🙌



Tonight, Bo Bichette returns to Rogers Centre for the first time as a member of the Mets.



📺: Mets vs. Blue Jays TONIGHT at 7pm ET on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/r4S2No0dul — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 29, 2026

Since leaving the Blue Jays, many wonder if he made the right choice or not. In his time with the Mets, Bichette hasn't performed like the player that he was while in Toronto, entering the series against his former team hitting .254 with 10 home runs and a 0.0 WAR.

Luckily for Bichette, he's returning to a place where he's fared well in his career, as he holds a .286 batting average when playing at Rogers Centre, in 308 games. Should Bichette get on first base Monday, the world will see the reunion of Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the two tales of Blue Jays history.

His last game played at Rogers Centre came in Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where Bichette went 2-4, smashing a three-run home run to knock Shohei Ohtani out of the game.

With what Bichette has done for the city of Toronto in all his years spent as a Blue Jay, it's likely fans in attendance will give Bichette his flowers when he steps into the batter's box for the first time.