Chris Bassitt Says Returning to Toronto is ‘Too Emotional For Me’

Chris Bassitt is a Baltimore Oriole now. He’s already faced his former team, the Toronto Blue Jays, once this season.

Back on May 28 he and the Blue Jays squared off in Baltimore. He delivered a quality start for his new team, giving up four hits and one run in six innings. But he got a no-decision.

That was emotional enough. But, this weekend, the Orioles returned the favor and the right-hander landed at Rogers Centre as an opposing player for the first time since he left the team in free agency.

Bassitt isn’t pitching in the series because he threw on Wednesday and he won’t pitch again until next week. But, the Blue Jays played a tribute video for the former starter, who helped them reach the World Series last year, and he admitted to reporters on Saturday that it got to him in a way he wasn’t expecting.

Chris Bassitt on Tribute Video

Forever OUR Hound on the Mound 🐶



Welcome back, @C_Bass419! pic.twitter.com/yFXYzUEi3j — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 5, 2026

Per Hazel Mae, who covers the Blue Jays for their television broadcasts, Bassitt definitely was not prepared to get any sort of tribute from the team.

“This whole place is too emotional for me,” he said. “This place will always be the most special place for me. My son is Canadian! There are so many different ties.”

Bassitt was born in Toledo, Ohio, and played his college baseball at Akron. He only spent three seasons with the Blue Jays. But they were eventful.

Bassitt joined the Blue Jays in 2023 after he signed a three-year, $63 million deal to join the franchise in free agency. He was with the New York Mets before that, where he landed for one season after he was traded from the Athletics. He spent most of his career with the franchise, then in Oakland, but broke in with the Chicago White Sox in 2014.

He was a reliable part of the rotation for all three seasons. In his debut in 2024 he went 16-8 with a 3.60 ERA. In 2024 he went 10-14 with a 4.16 ERA as the Blue Jays finished last in the AL East. But, last season, as the Blue Jays turned things around, he was 11-9 with a 3.96 ERA. He started in at least 30 games in each of his three seasons with the Blue Jays.

During the World Series run, Bassitt slid into a relief role and was terrific. He had a 1.04 ERA in seven games, as he struck out 10 and walked two in 8.2 innings.

This season has been a tougher one for the 37-year-old. But it appears he remembers his time in Toronto as fondly as the fans remember him.