What Is Behind Blue Jays Rookie Trey Yesavage’s Sudden Loss of Command?

Trey Yesavage needed only five outs to raise every alarm inside the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

The 22-year-old right-hander issued seven walks in just 1.2 innings against the San Diego Padres on July 11, allowing four runs on only one hit. It was a disastrous outing. The numbers, however, suggest it was the result of a problem that had been building for several weeks.

Yesavage is not going through an ordinary rough stretch. His command has deteriorated, and July exposed a trend that his ERA had managed to hide.

His 3.72 ERA through his first 75 innings still looks respectable. But his underlying metrics tell a different story. His 4.11 FIP and 4.95 xFIP show that his struggles attacking the strike zone began long before his July collapse.

The progression of his season shows how the issue developed. May represented Yesavage at his best. He posted a 2.56 ERA and struck out 10.23 batters per nine innings, fueling the belief that Toronto had found another important piece for its rotation.

The first warning signs appeared in June. His ERA climbed to 4.75, hitters stopped chasing his breaking pitches at the same rate, and his FIP increased to 5.60.

July confirmed the problem.

In only 7.2 innings this month, Yesavage has a 7.04 ERA and is allowing 10.57 walks per nine innings. His K-BB% has fallen to -2.7%, an alarming indicator of lost command. When a pitcher allows more walks than strikeouts, he loses control of the at-bat and spends most of his time pitching from behind.

Why Did He Lose His Command?

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The difference is not his velocity. It is the way opposing hitters have learned to attack him.

Yesavage relies on a four-seam fastball (46%), splitter (30%), and slider (25%) per his Statcast page. During the early weeks of the season, he generated plenty of swings outside the strike zone because hitters were still adjusting to his arsenal.

That has changed.

Now, opponents are chasing fewer pitches off the plate and forcing him into disadvantageous counts, where his command begins to disappear.

The numbers by count explain exactly what happens when he loses the advantage. When he begins an at-bat with a 1-0 count, his walk rate rises to 21.5%. If the count reaches 2-0, that number jumps to 40%. In 3-0 and 3-1 situations, he issues walks in 65.2% and 56.3% of plate appearances, respectively.

The trend points to an issue with both control and confidence. Once Yesavage falls behind in the count, he has yet to find a secondary pitch he can consistently land in the strike zone. At that point, he has only two options: wait for hitters to chase, which has resulted in an elevated walk rate, or challenge them with a fastball that becomes too predictable.

Trey Yesavage: Monthly Evolution in 2026

Month

ERA

FIP BB/9 LOB% May 2.56 2.53 4.83 77.5% June 4.75 5.60 3.86 67.8% July 7.04 6.23 10.57 51.7%

The evolution of those numbers also explains why the decline happened so quickly.

During May, Yesavage benefited from a .211 BABIP, a mark that would be difficult to sustain over a full season. He also stranded 77.5% of the runners who reached base against him. In July, that number dropped to 51.7%. The explanation is simple: when a pitcher issues more than one walk per inning, he constantly puts runners on base and turns every ball in play into a potential run-scoring threat.

That changes how Toronto should evaluate his development during the second half of the season. Just weeks ago, Yesavage looked like a pitcher establishing himself as a reliable middle-of-the-rotation starter. Now, he is once again a developing arm who needs to rediscover his command before taking the next step in the majors.

The Blue Jays face a key decision. If the rise in walks is the result of the natural fatigue that comes with his first full season as a professional starter, reducing his workload could prevent the trend from worsening. If the issue is mechanical, Toronto needs to find a solution before the lack of control becomes a pattern.

The team can accept a rookie allowing contact while learning how to navigate Major League hitters. What it cannot afford is for one of its most important young arms to lose the ability to consistently attack the strike zone.

Just a month ago, Yesavage looked like a pitcher ready to anchor Toronto’s rotation for both the present and the future. Now, the question is no longer how much he can dominate hitters, but whether he can regain trust in the tool that defined his rise: his ability to throw strikes when he needs them most.