Every Injured Blue Jays Player's Status and Updates at the All-Star Break

The All-Star break is nearly over, as the majority of teams will return to action on Friday for the second half of the season. The Toronto Blue Jays are last in the American League East at 45-51.

Winning the division for a second straight season is unlikely, but the Blue Jays are not out of the wild-card race. They sit 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox for the final spot.

John Schneider's team has been ravaged by injuries this season, but they've slowly been getting healthier. Here is the latest update on every Blue Jays player on the injured list, per MLB.com.

Blue Jays Pitcher Injury Updates

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yimi Garcia pitches. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yimi García: García has not pitched this season as he rehabs from right elbow surgery in 2025. He threw a bullpen last week, and an expected return is set for late July or early August. García posted a 3.86 ERA over 22 appearances and could be a helpful arm when the bullpen needs an inning or two.

Max Scherzer: The 41-year-old re-signed with Toronto this offseason, but he's spent multiple stints on the injured list this year. Scherzer was placed on the 15-day IL with back spasms, and he's made a few rehab starts since. He could return to the rotation soon after the All-Star break.

Joe Mantiply: Mantiply had a scope surgical procedure on his knee, but it's not season-ending. There has not been an updated timeline for a possible return.

Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain), Bowden Francis (UCL reconstruction), and José Berríos (Tommy John) each underwent season-ending surgeries.

Blue Jays Position Player Injury Updates

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger hits a home run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Addison Barger: Barger is arguably the most important player on the IL. He's only played nine games this year, but his impact offensively would be a huge boost for the lineup. He'll be re-evaluated in the coming days with a target return date in August.

Jesús Sánchez: Sánchez was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 27th with a right ankle sprain. He's been running and hitting with a rehab assignment on the way. He's a valuable left-handed bat that Toronto would love to have back for the second half of the season.

Lenyn Sosa: Sosa was sent on a rehab assignment on June 23rd, but there hasn't been an update since. He's dealing with a right wrist contusion.

Anthony Santander: Santander is dealing with a left shoulder issue but is hoping to return before the end of the season. Blue Jays fans haven't seen much of the slugger since signing a big deal in 2025.