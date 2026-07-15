The Biggest Mistake the Blue Jays Cannot Repeat in the Second Half

The Toronto Blue Jays have several problems to solve in the second half, but one stands above the rest.

They cannot let the offense stay this anemic.

Pitching inconsistency, defensive mistakes and roster injuries have all played a role in Toronto’s disappointing first half. But the Blue Jays’ biggest issue has been a lineup that has failed to generate consistent offense. This is a dissapointing development for a team that was in the World Series last season.

Toronto entered the break at 45-51 and last in the American League East. If they are going to climb back into the race, their offensive firepower needs to improve immediately.

Toronto’s Biggest Bats Have to Change the Lineup

George Springer hits a single against the San Diego Padres | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The regression from last year is clear to see. This year, Toronto entered the break hitting .244/.306/.384 with a .690 OPS through 96 games. TeamRankings also listed the Blue Jays at 4.08 runs per game, putting them 27th in the MLB.

That is not a small dip. It is the difference between an offense that can cover for other flaws and one that puts pressure on the defense and pitching to compensate.

The biggest concern starts with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He entered the break slashing .262/.346/.357 with six home runs and 41 RBI. Those numbers are not disastrous, but they are not close to what Toronto expects from its franchise cornerstone. Guerrero is supposed to be a middle-of-the-order force and one of the most dangerous hitters in the league. Instead, he has struggled to provide positive value as an offense-first player whose bat has been cold all season.

George Springer’s drop-off has also hurt. After posting a .309/.399/.560 slash line with 32 home runs last year, Springer entered the break at .218/.303/.374 with nine home runs and 22 RBI. Some decline is understandable as he gets older, but Toronto cannot afford for a player who was in MVP contention last year to fall back down to earth so harshly.

There have been bright spots. Ernie Clement has given the Blue Jays contact and stability, while Kazuma Okamoto has provided needed power. But those positives have not been enough to make the offense feel whole.

The Blue Jays cannot keep assuming the lineup will correct itself because the names are recognizable. The season is more than halfway over, and this is no longer something Toronto can dismiss as a cold spell. If the bats do not get hot quickly, the front office may have to consider outside help before the deadline.

If Guerrero, Springer and the rest of the lineup do not raise the floor, the same problem that buried Toronto in the first half could end any hope of a real second-half comeback.